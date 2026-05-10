On Friday it was confirmed that a British national with suspected hantavirus disembarked the ship at the remote volcanic island of Tristan da Cunha, which is where they live

Six paratroopers, an RAF consultant and an Army nurse have parachuted on to Tristan da Cunha. Picture: Alamy

By Issy Clarke

An army medical team have been parachuted on to a remote British overseas island to treat a Brit who is ill with hantavirus in a groundbreaking mission.

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Six paratroopers, an RAF consultant and an Army nurse have parachuted on to Tristan da Cunha, the Ministry of Defence confirmed. Oxygen supplies and medical aid, normally only accessible by boat, were dropped on to the remote island to treat a Brit who disembarked there from the hantavirus-virus stricken cruise ship, MV Hondius. The MoD said it was the first time medical personnel had been parachuted in to provide humanitarian support. Read more: Rat-virus stricken cruise ship arrives in Tenerife as Brits on board set to be flown to Merseyside hospital Read more: Birdwatcher, 70, struck down by rat virus on doomed cruise named and pictured

Tristan da Cunha is a remote volcanic archipelago in the South Atlantic, part of the UK Overseas Territory of St Helena . Picture: Alamy

Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper said the safety of “all members of the British family” is the top priority. She said: “We will continue to work closely with international authorities and the Tristan da Cunha administration, keeping those affected informed and ensuring the right support is in place in the UK and across the Overseas Territories.” It comes as passengers are due to shortly begin disembarking the hantavirus-stricken MV Hondius ship which arrived in Tenerife this morning. Passengers will be tested before getting off the vessel before being taken to Tenerife's main airport and placed on repatriation flights back to their respective home countries if they test negative. UKHSA said passengers will be transferred to an isolation facility at Arrowe Park Hospital on the Wirral, Merseyside, after being repatriated to the UK on a chartered flight. The hospital was used to house British citizens returning from Wuhan, China, in January 2020 at the start of the Covid pandemic. The World Health Organisation (WHO) said on Saturday there were no symptomatic passengers on board the ship.

MV Hondius arrived in the port of Granadilla de Abona on the island of Tenerife this morning. Picture: Getty