Leighann McCready said the armed forces had still not done enough to protect recruits after her daughter Jaysley Beck was found dead

Warrant Officer Michael Webber, 43, previously pleaded guilty to the attack on Royal Artillery Gunner Jaysley Beck, 19,. Picture: Handout

By Rebecca Henrys

Young women should not join the Army, the mother of a teenage soldier who took her own life after being sexually assaulted by a superior has said.

Leighann McCready said the armed forces had still not done enough to protect recruits after her daughter Jaysley Beck was found hanged in her barracks in Larkhill Camp, Wiltshire, in 2021. She said: “Evidence has shown through our own daughter that the protection is not there. “And until policies are properly changed, I wouldn’t recommend anybody joining the Army because they protect themselves and not the soldiers, and that’s what happened to our daughter Jaysley. “Army recruits are such a vulnerable age and when they first join up, as females, in such a minority surrounded by lots of men.” Her comments come the day after a former senior non-commissioned officer, 43-year-old Michael Webber, was jailed for six months by a military court after pleading guilty to sexually assaulting Gunner Beck five months before her death. Read more: Army officer jailed for sexually assaulting soldier who later took her own life Read more: Ex-Army chief warns UK prioritising welfare over defence spending amid Russian threat

Victim personal statements written by Gunner Beck’s mother Leighann McCready, father Anthony Beck, and sister Emilli Beck were read to the court. Picture: Alamy

Then a battery sergeant major in the Royal Artillery, Webber had engaged Gunner Beck in a drinking game before touching her thigh and trying to kiss her. Gunner Beck pushed Webber away and spent the night locked in her car before making a complaint to her superiors in the morning. However, the incident was not reported to police and Webber wrote a letter of apology to Gunner Beck. He was later promoted. An inquest into Gunner Beck’s death later found that the incident and the Army’s failure to take appropriate action “more than minimally” contributed to her death. Ms McCready said it had been “relentless to fight the Army” and demanded “real changes” rather than “empty promises and glorified words”. Emma Norton, the family’s solicitor and director of the Centre for Military Justice, said that while there had been some improvements to the Army’s process for handling complaints, they did not go far enough. Since Gunner Beck’s death, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) has set up a serious crime command and launched a violence against women and girls taskforce, and more recently has agreed in principle to remove the handling of serious complaints from the individual services.

Royal Artillery Gunner Jaysley Beck, 19, was found dead in her barracks at Larkhill Camp in Wiltshire in 2021 after a Christmas party. Picture: Family handout