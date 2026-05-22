Disused parts of Charring Cross tube station transformed into UK-led NATO headquarters. Picture: MoD

By EJ Ward

The British Army has transformed a disused London Underground platform into a NATO command post as part of a major exercise testing the UK’s ability to lead troops in the defence of Europe.

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Exercise ARRCADE STRIKE saw parts of the former Charing Cross Tube station turned into a UK-led military headquarters, with commanders practising how they would direct large-scale operations on NATO’s eastern flank from deep underground. The disused Jubilee Line platform, which famously featured in the James Bond film Skyfall, was taken over by the Army to test how NATO would respond if Article 5 was triggered by a Russian attack on a member state. The clause treats an attack on one ally as an attack on all, forcing the alliance to mobilise in defence of its territory. Hundreds of military personnel from the UK, France, Italy and the United States took part, testing how NATO could plan and command operations involving up to 100,000 personnel across land, sea, air, space and cyberspace. Defence chiefs said the underground setting was designed to reflect the growing threat posed to command posts by long-range missiles, drones and electronic surveillance. Read more: 'Hollowed out at sea': Royal Navy readiness fears mount as crews, shipyards and cyber defences strain under pressure Read more: Public support for defence spending too 'politically fragile', researchers warn

Exercise ARRCADE STRIKE test ability to control troops in NATO’s Eastern Flank from deep underground. Picture: MoD

The exercise also tested a digitally enabled headquarters using artificial intelligence and real-time data to help commanders make faster decisions on the battlefield. Defence Secretary John Healey said the exercise showed the UK’s “NATO-first commitment” and its ability to “deploy at pace to command tens of thousands of troops to defend NATO territory”. He said: “We are investing in our people and cutting-edge tech and stepping up on European security.” The Ministry of Defence said the exercise was fictional, but the capabilities being tested were real and aimed at ensuring NATO forces can respond rapidly and effectively to threats. It comes as Russia’s war in Ukraine continues to reshape European defence planning, with military leaders warning that NATO must be able to deploy, integrate and sustain forces at scale. Lieutenant General Mike Elviss, Commander of the Allied Rapid Reaction Corps, said ARRCADE STRIKE was “an important milestone” in building a modern warfighting headquarters capable of deterring aggression and, if necessary, fighting and winning. He added: “We are demonstrating the UK’s leadership within NATO and our determination to ensure the Alliance remains ready, resilient and credible.”

The MoD say the UK’s leading role in NATO alliance keeping Britain secure at home and strong abroad. Picture: MoD