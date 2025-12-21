Jay Millard, who served tours in Afghanistan and Iraq, told LBC that the challenge was one of the hardest he'd ever done

Jay Millard crawled Pen y Fan and Snowdon on his hands and knees, raising thousands of pounds for veteran support. Picture: Jay Millard

By Alex Storey

An army veteran successfully crawled two of the UK's highest peaks on his hands and knees in an attempt to shed light on suicide rates among servicemen and women.

Warning: Contains distressing images Jay Millard, who once tried to take his own life after serving tours in Afghanistan and Iraq, is campaigning for more support to be offered to veterans leaving the military in what he describes as a critical issue. He travelled to Wales, where he successfully crawled Pen y Fan in three hours and ten minutes, before tackling Snowdon in just five hours the following day last month. Jay, a former Lance Corporal with the Yorkshire Regiment, is now urging more funding to be rolled out to support charities helping ex-servicemen and women. Read more: SAS veterans threaten ‘unprecedented’ legal action over Labour’s Troubles Bill Read more: 'Where are the human rights for our veterans?' asks caller

The challenge took just over 16 hours in total including rest time in between both peaks. Picture: Jay Millard

Speaking after the mammoth feat, the 36-year-old from Hull told LBC: "To be honest I definitely underestimated it. "After doing Fan I had to really battle my thoughts because my knees were in absolute agony. "I felt the pain from early on in the challenge. I felt it in my shoulders, traps, shoulders and core. "I was wearing knee pads but it was still very painful. When I was on Snowdon I just wanted to get it done. "It got to the point I had to shut off and go to a different place mentally and completely ignore what was going on with my body. "I was so close to backing out on the morning of doing Snowdon but it was amazing to finish it." In a range of challenges completed so far, Jay has raised around £10,000 in total for mental health services.

The damage caused to Jay's knees caused by the crawls. Picture: Contributor

Earlier this year, the MOD released its latest data for suicide among the UK regular Armed Forces covering 2005 to 2024. They showed 281 personnel took their own lives in that period, and the highest rate among males in the Army was aged 24 or under. The report said that the number of male suicides had increased since 2017, but the rate among those in the Armed Forces is still lower than for men in the UK general population. Jay, who now works as a facilities manager, completed the latest mission for Combat Stress, the UK's leading veterans' mental health charity, and is eyeing Mount Fuji for his next crawl in 2026. The challenges required months of strenuous training, including boxing, cardiovascular and heavy upper body weights.

Jay has so far raised around £10,000 in total for charities support veterans. Picture: Jay Millard

"I had about 16 hours from starting the first one to starting Snowdon the next morning," he said. "I had to take little breaks to allow the blood flow to get back to normal as I had tape around my legs. "There was a lot of cloud cover but we did manage to get some beautiful views. "It was extremely worthwhile at the end when I eventually reached the top." "He added: "I do these challenges off my own back but the community have been fantastic. "I have received help from veterans charities in the past but there needs to be more access out there. "Combat Stress are very niche in terms of diagnosing and looking into CPTSD, which is complex post-traumatic stress disorder, and then looking at recovery for veterans. "They do programmes something for each individual, which I find is really well needed because everyone is different.

The former Lance Corporal served Yorkshire Regiment in Afghanistan and Iraq. Picture: Jay Millard

"Mental health conditions can completely vary, so you can't treat everyone as a complete blanket. Everyone's very unique. "This is a big issue for veterans. There are lots of suicides that don't even get reported and are missed off the radar. "It's about raising awareness that you don't have to go through it alone. "It is a political issue that there is not enough funding being rolled out. "I also think a lot of veterans' charities need to start coming to work together now because you sometimes see competition with some of them."

Jay is gearing up to crawl Mount Fiji in 2026. Picture: Jay Millard