Op Fortitude, a referral system that has been created to help ex-service personnel find housing support, has been described as a "waste of money".

Jim called Op Fortitude and was left on hold for 26 mins. Picture: Jim

By Chay Quinn

Jim served in the Royal Engineers including a tour of Afghanistan between 2009-2015.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The 37-year-old left to go into university but within his first year Covid started, and he couldn’t afford the student loans and bills. He was left effectively homeless, after moving into a horse box. Currently, he feels really disillusioned by a lot of the veteran services and didn’t think Op Fortitude would help due to his past experiences.

Jim (37), who served in the Royal Engineers in Afghanistan from 2009-2015. Picture: Supplied

“I mean, if I was like in crisis, which is what the numbers are for on the streets… and someone hadn't answered, you know, it defeats the purpose of the point of the phone call”. "You press 1, you go through your normal things and then it just puts you on hold throughout that time. They're not, you know, you're one in the queue, two in the queue, or, you know, there's 20 minutes, there's no acknowledgment that you're on the line or anything like that. "After 26 minutes without warning - the line went dead it just cut off, it just came to an end." He left his name and number - 18 hours later Jim did get a phone call. But rather than help all Jim received were excuses as to why he couldn’t be helped and eventually the man on the other end of the line puts the phone down. When LBC asked Jim what he thought of the Op Fortitude service he said: "Lip service, gatekeeping and a waste of money".

Tents of homeless people along Euston Road - as Op Fortitude was launched by the government, but it's referral system has been dubbed nothing more than lip service. Picture: Alamy