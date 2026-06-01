Arne Slot has said the connection he shares with Liverpool and its fans “goes beyond football” after leaving the club.

“You made me feel welcome from the start and helped me on the path. That is something I cherish.”

He wrote: “The connection we share goes beyond football, beyond European nights under the Anfield lights or the sound of You’ll Never Walk Alone being sung from The Kop.

In an open letter to fans in the Liverpool Echo, he said winning the Premier League title was “beyond special”.

The Dutchman was sacked as head coach at Anfield on Saturday, 12 months on from winning only the club’s second title in 35 years after a pitiful defence ended with them stumbling to a fifth-placed finish.

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Slot said winning the title was “even more meaningful” because fans were able to share in the celebrations after the 2020 title success during the pandemic.

He described the “shocking” events when 134 supporters were injured as Paul Doyle drove into them on Water Street in the city centre during celebrations. Doyle was jailed for 21 years and six months after he pleaded guilty to 31 offences.

“I was privileged to witness first-hand your spirit of compassion and unity,” Slot wrote. “It is a spirit that has carried this city through difficult moments before, and one that I hope will help bring the justice and accountability so many have campaigned for over many years.”

Slot also described the “love, compassion and support shown by the Liverpool family” following the death of forward Diogo Jota in a car crash as “extraordinary” and that the way the fans honoured the player would stay with him forever.

As well as thanking fans, Slot paid tribute to players, staff and the club’s owners.

“It has been a pleasure working with you all,” he said.

“Liverpool’s 20th league title belongs to all of us and it will remain an important chapter in its history. For that we should all be proud.

“I leave with complete confidence in what lies ahead. The players who have given so much to this club, who have upheld its values and helped create so many unforgettable moments, have built foundations that will endure.

“At the same time, a new generation is emerging, ready to write its own story and embrace the responsibility that comes with wearing this shirt.

“Change is part of football, but I know that this club will continue to make its people proud.”