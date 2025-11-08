Liverpool head coach Arne Slot insists age is no barrier to players' futures if they continue to contribute.

Half of those starts have come in the last 10 days, after Kerkez was taken out of the firing line following a difficult settling-in period.

Although he was a substitute for the first five matches, he has started in six of his 11 appearances in the 2025/26 football season.

Robertson, who turns 32 in March, rejected the chance to join Atletico Madrid in the summer, despite his opportunities appearing limited following the £40million signing of Milos Kerkez.

The youngest of five 30-somethings in the squad, Andy Robertson finds himself in the same situation - at least off the pitch - with his deal set to expire in just over six months.

Towards the end of last season the club renewed the lucrative contracts of key players Mohamed Salah, 33, and Virgil van Dijk, 34, in a departure from the standard policy of owners Fenway Sports Group.

He has played an important role in Liverpool's last two victories, over Aston Villa and Real Madrid, to underline his importance not just as a back-up.

"Over 30 doesn't tell me anything," said Slot when asked about Robertson's age.

"If I look at Virgil, Mo and Robbo, who was last season also above 30, all three of them were able to win the Premier League and all three of them played a big part in it.

"If a 24-year-old doesn't play as well, nobody talks about his age. If a 32, 33, 34-year-old has one or two bad games people start talking about age.

"That is how things work in this industry. But I think 32, I wouldn't say that that is old for a football player in my opinion."

The big question for Slot is whether Robertson, who has been a significant steadying hand in the last two matches, can make a fourth successive start against Manchester City.

Players were given a day off on Thursday following a recovery session after the Madrid win, with Slot happy to have just two days' training before the trip to the Etihad.

"I was very pleased to see he could play almost 90 in his last game because it's hard for players to play three games in seven days," added the Dutchman.

"But he's done well. He's been calm on the ball and done a job defensively."

Slot has also been encouraged by the defensive sacrifice Salah has made for the team to help them return to winning ways.

The Egypt international is not known for tracking back, but his work-rate has been evident in the last two matches.

"I have noticed this and it's something that has helped the team a lot," said Slot.

"But it is not the first time. I think the last time we played Man City away, Pep Guardiola said something about that.

"It's very important for us to have Mo scoring goals and for Mo to have played how he played against City last season where he also scored a goal and assisted and helped the team out a lot in his defensive work.

"That is also what he did in the week."