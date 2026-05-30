Fans turned on the Dutchman after a number of poor performances – the team lost 19 times this season – and there was some disharmony in the dressing room with Mohamed Salah the most outspoken.

Sources insist the decision was taken with “enormous reluctance”, admitting it does not feel entirely fair to dispense with a coach who won only the club’s second league title in 30 years.

However, it is understood the decision has been taken based on what they believe is the best chance of moving forward and the club’s hierarchy feel the team needs to evolve again towards a more aggressive, front-foot, urgent style of football.

That reflects comments made by Salah in a social media post earlier this month when he called for a return to the “heavy metal football” played under predecessor Jurgen Klopp.