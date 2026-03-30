Actor and former governor of California Arnold Schwarzenegger has been presented with an honorary degree during a visit to Belfast.

Schwarzenegger, 78, said it was “unbelievable” to be back in the city 60 years after his first visit.

The Austrian-born star received the honorary doctorate from Ulster University in recognition of his contributions to public service, environmental advocacy, and the arts.

Students cheered and held signs reading “Ulster he’s back” and “Hasta La Vista Ulster”, while some brought copies of his movie Terminator 2.

Schwarzenegger told those on the red carpet rolled out for his arrival: “Ulster University is a very important university, and it’s always a great honour to be honoured like that.

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