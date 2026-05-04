The closures equate to the loss of around 2,400 jobs.

Young workers are being hit particularly hard. Picture: Getty

By Press Association

Around two pubs closed each day in the first three months of the year amid pressure from higher taxes and regulatory costs, according to industry figures.

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The British Beer and Pub Association (BBPA) warned that the closures equate to the loss of around 2,400 jobs, with a particular hit to younger workers. Figures from the trade organisation show that 161 pubs closed across Britain in the first quarter of the year. It represents a 26% jump against the same period last year, with local pubs having come under pressure from rising labour costs, taxes and caution among consumers. Early this year, the Government announced business rates support for pubs after warnings from the sector that further tax changes could lead to more closures and job losses. Read more: Heineken to invest £44.5m in hundreds of pubs creating 850 jobs Read more: Five suggestions to help households stretch their summer holiday budgets further

Exterior view of Ryrie’s Bar on the corner of Dalry Road and Haymarket, Edinburgh, Scotland, UK. Picture: Alamy

A 15% tax relief for pubs and music venues came into effect last month. However, measures from last November’s budget, such as an increase in the minimum wage, still added to a significant jump in business costs for pubs and brewers. The BBPA said the latest closure figures highlight a need for longer-term changes to business rates and a wider overhaul of taxes on the hospitality sector. Emma McClarkin, chief executive of the BBPA, said: “The scale of these closures is avoidable because pubs are doing a brisk trade, but their profits are wiped out by a disproportionate tax burden and huge costs.“ For too many, the sheer weight of taxes and regulatory costs have forced them to shut up shop, which will only hurt communities, workers, and the wider economy.“ This underscores why Government’s business rates relief was so necessary, and the support such a welcome relief.“ We want to work with Government to establish a permanent long-term plan that will deliver permanently lower bills, a fairer system and ultimately protect this treasured sector.” It comes after a 336 drop in British pub numbers last year to 44,656. It meant more than 2,000 pubs had closed since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020. Wales was the only part of Great Britain to report a rise in pub numbers in the latest data, while Scotland witnessed the heaviest fall in numbers.

Here are the number of closures in each British region: East of England, 16 closures to 3,682 pubs

West Midlands, 11 closures to 3,910 pubs

South West, 13 closures to 4,582 pubs

North West, 18 closures to 5,145 pubs

Yorkshire and The Humber, 10 closures to 4,235 pubs

South East, 26 closures to 5,643 pubs

London, 17 closures to 3,432 pubs

North East, 2 closures to 1,926 pubs

East Midlands, 10 closures to 3,579 pubs

Wales, 3 pubs gained to 2,901 pubs

Scotland, 41 closures to 4,188 pubs