Police at the scene at Kingsbury High School, north west London, where two boys, aged 12 and 13, have been stabbed. Picture: Ben Whitley/PA Wire

By Rebecca Henrys

A teenager has been arrested on suspicion of the attempted murder after two boys, aged 12 and 13, were stabbed at a school in north London.

Counter-terror police are now leading an investigation after the double stabbing at Kingsbury High School on Bacon Lane in Brent on Tuesday. In an update on Tuesday, the Metropolitan Police confirmed that a 13-year-old suspect had been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. After the alarm was raised, students were placed on an emergency lockdown at the school, with students later released once the situation was brought under control. The boys' condition remains unknown at this time. Detective Chief Superintendent Luke Williams, who leads policing in north west London, said: "We await an update on how they are, though we understand their conditions to be serious. The thoughts of everyone at the Met are with them and their loved ones, and we want to thank the doctors and nurses who are providing the boys with urgent care. Read more: Teenager who murdered schoolboy Leo Ross, 12, in random attack detained for minimum of 13 years Read more: British woman, 23, shot dead by 'alcoholic' father after arguing about Donald Trump while on holiday in Texas

Two boys, aged 12 and 13, have been taken to hospital following a stabbing at a school in London. Picture: Global

"The suspect - who we believe to be 13 - left the scene following the stabbing. "After urgent enquiries our officers arrested him and also recovered a weapon which we believe to have been used in the stabbing. "The suspect was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and remains in custody for questioning by our officers." One parent, whose son attends the school, told LBC: "The fire alarm went off and my son and his colleagues had to leave all of their bags and gather in the playground. My son told me there were so many kids crying. "I told my son that we will be applying to another school straight away. I was literally shaking when I went to pick him up from school. "School is supposed to be the safest, happiest environment for kids to learn - this school will never be the same."

Secretary of State for Education Bridget Phillipson wrote on X that she was "heartbroken" by the incident. She said: "My heart goes out to the families affected and the young people, teachers & school community at this awful time. "We are in contact with the school and council to offer support. Investigations are now underway." Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood called the attack "shocking". She wrote on X: "A shocking attack at Kingsbury High School, where two children have been stabbed. "My thoughts and my prayers are with them, their families and all those affected. "The police have arrested the suspect, and I would like to thank them for their rapid work in doing so. We must now give them the space to pursue their investigation."

A shocking attack at Kingsbury High School, where two children have been stabbed. My thoughts and my prayers are with them, their families and all those affected.



The school sent two texts to parents earlier this afternoon, letting them know that "the situation is now under control" and that they had spoken with the parents and carers of the students involved. Shortly after, it said that pupils in the lower school had been sent home and parents could come to collect their children if they wanted to. Detective Chief Superintendent Luke Williams added: "This is a fast-moving and developing investigation, but we are not currently looking for anyone else in relation to this incident. "At this very early stage, we are keeping an open mind as to any motivation behind this attack. However, due to the surrounding circumstances, the investigation is now being led by officers from Counter Terrorism Policing London, who are working closely with our local officers in response to this incident. "This has not currently been declared a terrorist incident and the investigation team will now be working at pace to gather any evidence and to establish the full circumstances of what has happened as quickly as possible." A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We were called at 12.41pm today (10 February) to reports of a stabbing on Bacon Lane, NW9. “We sent resources to the scene including ambulance crews, incident response officers an advanced paramedic, a paramedic from our tactical response unit and a clinical team manager. We also dispatched a trauma team in a car from London’s Air Ambulance. “We treated two patients in total. We took one patient to hospital and the other as a priority to a major trauma centre."