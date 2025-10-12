Woman, 43, arrested on suspicion of murder after two children found dead in house
A woman, 43, has been arrested following the death of two children at a home in Stafford.
Authorities were called to a home on Corporation Street at around 7.30am today by colleagues from West Midlands Ambulance Service.
Two children were sadly pronounced dead at the scene, Staffordshire Police said in a statement.
Their next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially-trained officers at this tragic time.
A 43-year-old woman, from the Stafford area, has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody.
The force has not yet confirmed the ages of the children.
'Tragic'
Detective Inspector Kirsty Oldfield said: “We are working hard to understand more about what happened leading up to these two children tragically losing their lives.
“We ask that people do not speculate at this stage as it is distressing for family and friends and could hinder our enquiries.
“We understand that this incident may cause concern in the local community. We don’t believe there is wider threat to the public at this time.
“A cordon is currently in place at a home on Corporation Street.”
Anyone with any information that could help with the investigation is asked to contact police on 101, or through the live chat facility on the website, quoting incident number 147 of October 12.
To report information anonymously, Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111.