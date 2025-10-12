A woman has been arrested following the death of two children at a home in Stafford.

Authorities were called to a home on Corporation Street at around 7.30am today by colleagues from West Midlands Ambulance Service.

Two children were sadly pronounced dead at the scene, Staffordshire Police said in a statement.

Their next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially-trained officers at this tragic time.

A 43-year-old woman, from the Stafford area, has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody.

The force has not yet confirmed the ages of the children.