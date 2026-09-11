Breaking
Police warn they will arrest anyone wearing a face covering at anti-migrant protest in Portsmouth this weekend
| Updated: 10m ago
Hampshire Police have said they will use powers which enable them to arrest anybody wearing a face covering at an anti-migrant protest in Portsmouth this weekend.
Listen to this article
Loading audio...
Following the disorder in Portsmouth last weekend, the decision has been taken to use this new tactic in order to allow peaceful protest and prevent violence.
THIS IS A BREAKING STORY AND BEING UPDATED