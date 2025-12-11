Frozen pangolin that was seized by the FSA's National Food Crime Unit and Metropolitan Police. Picture: FSA

By Flaminia Luck

A man has been arrested after police seized 38kg of illegal frozen bushmeat including pangolins, cane rats and porcupines, the food safety watchdog said.

Officers from the Food Standards Agency (FSA) and the Metropolitan police found the bushmeat at a site in Deptford, south east London on December 5. Bushmeat is from wild animals - often species found in tropical regions - that have been hunted. A 57-year-old man was arrested and released under investigation, the FSA said.

Cane rats for sale in Côte d'Ivoire. Picture: Getty

The watchdog said the operation targeted illegally imported meat products which posed potential food safety risks to consumers. Illegally imported meat bypasses safety and hygiene checks required for food sold in the UK and could carry diseases and contaminants that put consumers at risk, it added. Some species, such as pangolins, are also critically endangered and all commercial trade of them is prohibited internationally. The FSA said inquiries were ongoing.

Bushmeat is from wild animals - often species found in tropical regions - that have been hunted. Picture: Getty