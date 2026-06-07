Romanian man charged over alleged rape of two teenage girls on popular UK beach
The suspect is due to appear at Norwich Magistrates’ Court on Monday
Police investigating the alleged rape of two teenage girls at a seaside resort have charged a man in his 30s after he was stopped at the port of Dover re-entering the UK.
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Romanian national Madalin Ilinca was arrested following reports that two girls were raped on South Beach Parade in Great Yarmouth in the early hours of May 16, Norfolk Constabulary said.
Ilinca, 34, of Stafford Road, Great Yarmouth, has since been charged with one count of rape and two counts of sexual assault.
He was taken to Wymondham Police Investigation Centre for questioning and has since been remanded into custody, the force added.
Ilinca is due to appear at Norwich Magistrates’ Court on Monday.
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The force said another man in his 30s, who was arrested on suspicion of rape in connection with the same incident in Northamptonshire on May 17, remains on bail until August 10 while inquiries continue.
In an earlier statement, police said they were searching for a second suspect they believed to be outside of the country and were working to locate him.
They described him as a white man with short dark hair, facial hair and aged in his 30s or 40s. He was wearing blue jeans and a dark green jacket with a white stripe on both sleeves.
Chief Inspector Nick Paling, district commander for Great Yarmouth, said at the time: "We recognise how shocking and distressing these incidents are for the victims, their families, and the wider community".
"Specialist officers have been deployed to support both girls as we work through this investigation."
"There will be an increased police presence in the area, with officers carrying out reassurance patrols. Please do approach them if you have any concerns or information”.