Police investigating the alleged rape of two teenage girls at a seaside resort have charged a man in his 30s after he was stopped at the port of Dover re-entering the UK.

Romanian national Madalin Ilinca was arrested following reports that two girls were raped on South Beach Parade in Great Yarmouth in the early hours of May 16, Norfolk Constabulary said.

Ilinca, 34, of Stafford Road, Great Yarmouth, has since been charged with one count of rape and two counts of sexual assault.

He was taken to Wymondham Police Investigation Centre for questioning and has since been remanded into custody, the force added.

Ilinca is due to appear at Norwich Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

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