A man has been arrested on suspicion of a firearms offence after officers acting on “credible intelligence” attended an address, police have said.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said officers carried out a “proactive firearms strike” on Thorpe Street, Salford, after receiving intelligence suggesting the man had a firearm and ammunition.

The man in his 30s was arrested at the address on Saturday afternoon on suspicion of possession of a firearm and he remains in custody for questioning.

A crime scene is in place and extra patrol officers have been deployed to the area, the force said.

The probe is not linked to the fatal terror attack on a synagogue in Crumpsall on October 2, it added.

