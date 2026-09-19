Arrest made after stolen bus driven into several vehicles
A bus driver was allegedly assaulted and thrown out of the bus
A man has been arrested in Shropshire after a bus was allegedly stolen and driven into multiple vehicles on Friday evening.
Listen to this article
Officers from the West Mercia Police were called to the scene on Court Street in Madeley following reports that a bus driver had been assaulted and thrown from his vehicle.
The bus then reportedly was driven along the wrong side of the road and collided with several vehicles before eventually stopping, according to police.
A man in his 20s was arrested and remains in police custody on suspicion of robbery and dangerous driving.
Read more: Raheem Sterling pleads guilty to dangerous driving Lamborghini ahead of motorway crash
Read more: Man, 22, charged with driving and drug offences after three cyclists hit by car in Kent, killing two
Detective Sergeant Taigh Lannie said: “We understand this will have been an alarming incident for those in the area this evening. I’d like to reassure the community that officers responded quickly and a man has been arrested and remains in police custody.
“Our enquiries are continuing and we’re keen to hear from anyone who witnessed what happened or may have footage that could assist us.
“In particular, we’d ask anyone with dashcam, CCTV, mobile phone or doorbell footage from the Court Street, Park Way or High Street areas around the time of the incident to please check their recordings and contact police.”
The bus driver who was thrown from the vehicle was treated for minor injuries. Nobody else is believed to have been injured during the incident.