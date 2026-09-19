A man has been arrested in Shropshire after a bus was allegedly stolen and driven into multiple vehicles on Friday evening.

Officers from the West Mercia Police were called to the scene on Court Street in Madeley following reports that a bus driver had been assaulted and thrown from his vehicle.

The bus then reportedly was driven along the wrong side of the road and collided with several vehicles before eventually stopping, according to police.

A man in his 20s was arrested and remains in police custody on suspicion of robbery and dangerous driving.

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