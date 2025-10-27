British Transport Police have arrested a suspect following a spate of incidents on the London Underground, where a man filmed himself sitting next to lone female travellers before shouting.

The clips typically show a man sitting down next to a young woman before shouting, leaving them visibly shaken.

The videos garnered thousands of views and drew large amounts of criticism online.

Officers are continuing to investigate the “distressing incidents” after a series of videos were published on TikTok by a so-called influencer.

In other videos, the man approaches older women, asking them if they find him attractive.

A spokesperson for BTP said: "We are appealing for victims and witnesses following a spate of incidents on the London Underground.

"Officers investigating a series of distressing incidents where a man appears to scare lone females while sitting next to them on tube trains have made an arrest.

“The videos have been widely shared on social media and officers are now appealing to victims and witnesses to come forward.

"If you have any information that can assist this investigation please text 61016 or call 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 2500129554."