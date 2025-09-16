An arrest warrant has been issued for a British ex-soldier after a woman’s body was found in a septic tank behind a hotel in Kenya.

An inquest in 2018 concluded Agnes Wanjiru was murdered by British soldiers after she was discovered near a British Army base, two months after she disappeared in March 2012.

The 21-year-old’s family welcomed the arrest warrant being issued by High Court judge Alexander Muteti.

Reports say the suspect’s warrant compels them to appear before a court on a charge of murder.

According to reports, a British soldier has already confessed to the sex worker’s murder.

Ms Wanjiru’s inquest found she had last been seen with British soldiers stationed in Nanyuki, Kenya.

A post-mortem examination concluded she had died as a result of stab wounds to her chest and abdomen.

There was also evidence that she had been beaten but, because of the condition of her body, it was unclear whether she had been sexually assaulted.