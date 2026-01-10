Arrest warrant issued for West Wing's Timothy Busfield following child sexual abuse charges
The 68-year-old, who is being investigated by Albuquerque police, has hundreds of credits as an actor, producer and director.
Police have issued an arrest warrant for actor and director Timothy Busfield, over an open count of child abuse and two counts of criminal sexual contact of a minor.
The warrant has been issued in Albuquerque, New Mexico, where it is reported that a child told police that he allegedly touched them inappropriately when they were age 7, according to court records.
The 68-year-old actor is best known for his role of Danny Concannon in The West Wing, but also appeared in films Field of Dreams and Revenge of the Nerds.
At the time of the alleged incidents, beginning in November 2022, Busfield is believed to have been directing the Fox crime series The Cleaning Lady.
The incidents allegedly occurred around five or six times.
According to court documents, Albuquerque police began investigating Busfield in November 2024, following reports from staff at the University of New Mexico Hospital that they suspected children were being groomed on a TV show set.
In those records, two children at the hospital said that “Uncle Tim” would tickle them on the stomach and legs, but did not accuse him of sexual contact.
In the affidavit, Busfield denied any wrongdoing, telling an officer that he had only engaged in “playful” contact with the children on set.
It is understood that in a phone conversation between the director and Detective Michael Brown, Busfield shared that Warner Bros. had already conducted their own investigation into the claims.
This is outlined in the documents, which references a 2025 investigation that took place following an anonymous complaint to SAG-AFTRA relating to an alleged separate incident on the same set in December 2024.
Born in 1957 in Lansing, Michigan, Busfield studied drama at East Tennessee State University before going on to work extensively in theatre as an actor and director, gaining Broadway credits including A Few Good Men and Brighton Beach Memoirs.