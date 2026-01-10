The 68-year-old, who is being investigated by Albuquerque police, has hundreds of credits as an actor, producer and director.

Albuquerque police have issued an arrest warrant for actor and director Timothy Busfield, best known for his role in West Wing. Picture: Alamy

By Poppy Jacobs

Police have issued an arrest warrant for actor and director Timothy Busfield, over an open count of child abuse and two counts of criminal sexual contact of a minor.

The warrant has been issued in Albuquerque, New Mexico, where it is reported that a child told police that he allegedly touched them inappropriately when they were age 7, according to court records. The 68-year-old actor is best known for his role of Danny Concannon in The West Wing, but also appeared in films Field of Dreams and Revenge of the Nerds. At the time of the alleged incidents, beginning in November 2022, Busfield is believed to have been directing the Fox crime series The Cleaning Lady. The incidents allegedly occurred around five or six times.

Emmy-winning Timothy Busfield played Danny Concannon in The West Wing. Picture: Getty