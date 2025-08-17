Three men have been arrested in a murder investigation launched after a woman in her 20s was fatally assaulted, police say.

The Metropolitan Police were called to Chadwell Heath, east London, just after 5.30am on Saturday after reports of an assault.

Paramedics also attended but the woman was pronounced dead at the scene in Chadwell Heath Lane, the force said.

A 35-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and two men, aged 21 and 22, were arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender, it added on Sunday.

"Early enquiries by detectives indicate this is an isolated incident and those involved are believed to be known to each other", the Met said.

Golam Kabir has lived in the area for five years and told the PA news agency: “I woke up around 5am, 5.30am, and I think around 6am I just saw an ambulance there.”

The 62-year-old research doctor expected the emergency vehicle had been called for an elderly person from the residential home.

He said: “I thought, oh, okay, maybe another health issue, someone they’re taking care of – I never thought this is what I’m going to hear.

“We thought this would be a nice area, a nice and safe area – so nice and safe actually”.

Read More: Three dead and several injured in 'mass shooting' in crowded New York City nightclub