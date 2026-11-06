Police Scotland recorded their biggest deployment in Glasgow since the visit of President Trump in 2025.

Youths are seen next to a burnt out Police vehicle in Greenside Street in Glasgow. Picture: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty

By Georgia Bell

Seven people were arrested in Glasgow after Bonfire Night celebrations took a turn, ending in emergency services being targeted with fireworks and a police vehicle being set alight.

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The shocking incidents came amid a large police operation to deal with disorder on Bonfire Night, known as Operation Amberlight. Police and ambulance services were responding to reports of an injured man in Greenside Street when they were attacked with fireworks, and a police vehicle was set alight and seriously damaged. One police officer and an ambulance staff member sustained minor injuries. It marks the biggest police deployment in Glasgow since the visit of President Trump in 2025. Police Scotland said officers and ambulance crews were called to reports of an injured male on Greenside Street in Glasgow shortly before 8pm. Read more: Giant effigy of FIFA boss Gianni Infantino set to burn at infamous Bonfire Night celebration Read more: Don't regulate Bonfire Night out of Britain's back gardens

Police Scotland were on standby for Bonfire Night disorder. Picture: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “During this time, both crews were targeted with fireworks, resulting in a police vehicle being set alight and seriously damaged. One of the ambulance staff sustained a minor injury. “Operation Amberlight specialist resources were deployed, and one male has been arrested. “Inquiries are ongoing, and police maintain a presence in the area.” Firefighters also faced anti-social behaviour while attending to bin fires in the south of Edinburgh and were forced to withdraw. In Oxgangs and around Colinton Mains in Edinburgh, bins were knocked over and set on fire in the road on Thursday evening.

A police vehicle was set alight and seriously damaged. Picture: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty

There was a large police presence in the area, as trouble involving groups of young people with fireworks was reported. Locals stated that groups of youths were launching fireworks at emergency services as they attempted to deal with the disorder. One person, who did not want to be named, told the Press Association: “They’re setting fire in the park and shooting fireworks at the police and firemen.” A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 5.30pm on Thursday, November 5 2026, we received a report of a group of youths creating a blockage in the road on Oxgangs Road North, Edinburgh. “Officers attended, and fireworks were set off in their direction, but no injuries have been reported.”

Firefighters also faced anti-social behaviour while attending to bin fires in the south of Edinburgh and were forced to withdraw. Picture: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty

As part of its Bonfire Night policing operation, Police Scotland called in assistance from forces in England and Wales, as it mounted the biggest deployment of officers since the visit of Mr Trump last year. The November 5 celebrations coincided with a major European football clash and a possible protest in Glasgow, and officers from as far afield as Avon and Somerset, Hampshire, Hertfordshire and South Wales were expected to be on the streets of Scotland. Chief Superintendent David Robertson said: “While we have seen a rise in the overall number of calls relating to fireworks incidents between Halloween and Bonfire Night 2026, when compared to last year, I am encouraged by the reduction in serious incidents requiring us to mobilise specialist resources during this time.

Police Scotland deployed up to 1,700 officers as part of Operation Moonbeam, in preparation to respond to any outbreaks of violence or anti-social behavior that has been seen during previous years' Bonfire Night celebrations. Picture: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty

“The communities of Scotland have overwhelmingly showed their commitment to enjoying both Halloween and Bonfire Night in the proper spirit. “Nevertheless, we have seen, yet again, an unacceptable number of incidents where the police and our emergency service colleagues have been attacked with fireworks and other projectiles. This resulted in one of our officers and a colleague from the Scottish Ambulance Service sustaining minor injuries. “This simply must stop. Police officers, ambulance staff and firefighters are there to protect communities – not to be the target of violence. “I want to make it clear that thorough investigations will now take place to identify those responsible and bring them to justice.”