Three arrests have been made amid a protest and counter-protest for Al Quds Day, police said.

Al Quds Day demonstrators chanted “from the river to the sea” and held pictures of the late leader of Iran at a static protest in London on Sunday.

The Metropolitan Police said they were “aware of chanting made by a speaker at the Al Quds protest and will be investigating”.

Scotland Yard had braced for a “difficult public order” environment, with at least 1,000 officers drafted in to manage the crowd.

In a post on X, the Metropolitan Police said: “Officers have made three arrests, one for showing support for a proscribed organisation, one for dangerous driving and a third for threatening and abusive behaviour.”

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood granted the police’s bid for a month-long ban on the annual march organised by the Islamic Human Rights Commission (IHRC), making it the first time such a restriction on protest had been imposed since 2012.

However, people could still legally assemble and take part in a so-called “static protest”.

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