Two ambulance workers have been arrested over an investigation into six deaths across Wiltshire.

Police confirmed a major investigation is underway relating to the deaths.

In June 2024, a man in his 30s from West Wiltshire was arrested on suspicion of six counts of gross negligence manslaughter and four counts of ill-treatment or wilful neglect by a care worker.

In addition, in March this year, a 59-year-old woman was also arrested on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter.

Both individuals - who were employed by the South Western Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust - have been released on conditional bail while enquiries continue.

Wiltshire Police said: "Our focus is on supporting the families and loved ones of those who have died, and we would ask the media to respect their privacy at this time."

