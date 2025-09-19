Two ambulance workers arrested over investigation into six deaths
Two ambulance workers have been arrested over an investigation into six deaths across Wiltshire.
Listen to this article
Police confirmed a major investigation is underway relating to the deaths.
In June 2024, a man in his 30s from West Wiltshire was arrested on suspicion of six counts of gross negligence manslaughter and four counts of ill-treatment or wilful neglect by a care worker.
In addition, in March this year, a 59-year-old woman was also arrested on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter.
Both individuals - who were employed by the South Western Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust - have been released on conditional bail while enquiries continue.
Wiltshire Police said: "Our focus is on supporting the families and loved ones of those who have died, and we would ask the media to respect their privacy at this time."
A spokesperson for the South Western Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust, said: “As soon as the Trust became aware of any concerns, we immediately initiated an internal investigation which resulted in a prompt police referral, and we have been working closely with them as part of the ongoing investigation.
“Two members of staff were suspended.
"The suspension of the two members of staff meant that they were immediately relieved of all duties, including the treatment of patients.
"We would like to reassure people that this is an isolated situation and there is no on-going risk to patients.
"Please continue to call 999 in a life-threatening emergency.
“One of the two individuals that were initially suspended, is no longer employed by the Trust.
“Due to the ongoing investigation, there will be no further comment at this stage.”