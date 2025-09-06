A man is led away by police as people take part in a Lift the Ban on Palestine Action protest organised by Defend our Juries in Parliament Square in London. Picture: James Manning/PA Wire

By Rebecca Henrys

Police have started arresting protesters who have gathered in central London in support of banned group Palestine Action.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

One man was seen being taken away by police as the crowd in Parliament Square chanted "shame on you". Palestinian flags were visible across the square as a mass round of applause and chants of "free Palestine" kicked off the demonstration. The Metropolitan Police has said that those showing support for the banned group face arrest, posting on social media ahead of the demonstration: "Expressing support for a proscribed organisation is a criminal offence under the Terrorism Act. "Where our officers see offences, we will make arrests." Read more: Government to challenge decision to allow legal action over Palestine Action ban Read more: Palestine Action lawyers accuse government of ‘cynical media campaign’ that ‘contradicts legal evidence’

People take part in a Lift the Ban on Palestine Action protest organised by Defend our Juries in Parliament Square in London. Picture: James Manning/PA Wire

Only 12 minutes after the protest’s official start time, the force announced: "Officers have begun making arrests for expressing support for proscribed terror organisation Palestine Action at the protest organised by Defend Our Juries." Defend Our Juries (DOJ) said the action was planned on condition of at least 1,000 people pledging support, but claimed hundreds more planned to take part, with a boost in support after a number of activists involved in organising the protests were arrested under terror laws. Attendees are expected to refuse street bail, requiring more people to be taken into custody, and they plan to go "floppy", forcing officers to physically carry them away.

A demonstrator is led away by police officers as people take part in a Lift the Ban on Palestine Action protest organised by Defend our Juries in Parliament Square in London. Picture: James Manning/PA Wire

Dozens of protesters have surrounded a small group of officers in Parliament Square. The police stood expressionless as demonstrators screamed and pointed at them, chanting: "Met Police – pick a side, justice or genocide." Tensions were flaring as other officers had screaming arguments with protesters elsewhere in the square, with some demonstrators in tears. There are still hundreds of protesters holding signs in Parliament Square and it is likely to take police all afternoon to remove every one of them. Mike Higgins, 62, who is blind and uses a wheelchair, has returned to the Parliament Square protest after making headlines last month as one of 532 people arrested at a previous demonstration. He told the PA news agency: "What choice do I have? "Nothing is being done about the genocide other than by us. "And I’m a terrorist? That’s the joke of it. "I’ve already been arrested under the Terrorism Act and I suspect I will be today. "Of course I’ll keep coming back – what choice do I have?"

Protesters have also gathered for a separate demonstration in Russell Square organised by the "Palestine Coalition" – which includes the groups Palestine Solidarity Campaign and Stop the War – while rallies were set to take place in Belfast and Edinburgh as well. One protester in Parliament Square wore a "Plasticine Action" t-shirt – a satirical play on the banned group which drew headlines last month when another demonstrator was mistakenly arrested for it. Franco Ferrer, 69, from Llanberis in north Wales, said police had been photographing him since he arrived. He told the PA news agency: "Maybe they can’t read. "The T-shirt is an effective way of getting the message across without risking arrest. "I won’t write a sign because I don’t think I have the courage to do that. "I’ve come to support the action because the Government banning a protest group by using terror laws is outrageous. It’s silencing free speech."

People take part in a Lift the Ban on Palestine Action protest organised by Defend our Juries in Parliament Square in London. Picture: James Manning/PA Wire