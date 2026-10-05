Teenager's hand blown off and more than 5,000 arrests as French school protests enter third week
Up to 40,000 protesters are expected at a march in Paris tomorrow, French media reports.
Enjoy your favourite LBC shows with ad-free Catch Up, weekly competition entries and an exclusive newsletter. Subscribe to LBC Catch Up Plus from £4.99 a month
A teenager's hand was blown off as high school protesters clashed with riot police in northern France on Monday, as protests enter a third week.
Listen to this article
The regional newspaper La Voix du Nord said the 15-year-old lost his hand and part of his lower arm after picking up a police dispersal grenade that detonated in the town of Lens.
France's Justice Ministry said 5,060 people have been arrested since the protests began, with 87% of them minors.
More than 1,800 people are being prosecuted, including 1,483 minors, the ministry said, without specifying the crimes. It said 790 cases had been dismissed.
Rights groups have accused police of using heavy-handed tactics against minors, including batons, tear gas and flash-ball guns.
Read more: Shocking moment hooded suspect attacks woman with ‘makeshift flamethrower’ amid French student protests
Read more: Hundreds of French schools closed as student protests turn violent
Among several investigations into police methods, authorities are examining the case of a 16-year-old who suffered an eye injury after police fired rubber bullets into a crowd of protesters, according to his friends.
The Interior Ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the allegation of using excessive force.
The protests have put more pressure on a government trying to narrow a budget deficit as investor concerns about state finances grow, briefly pushing the yield on France's 10-year bonds to a 24-year high over 5% last week and raising the likely cost of future borrowing.
The protests began in September in Paris, focusing on poor suburbs, before spreading nationwide. The government says they have been hijacked and morphed into urban violence.
"Our priority is to restore order," government spokesperson Maud Bregeon said.
Some 400 to 500 high schools were closed or partially closed ahead of Tuesday's nationwide protest.
Teachers and members of the public have been attacked, while property damage is estimated in the millions of euros.
Speaking after meeting with students in the northern Paris suburbs, Education Minister Edouard Geffray said participation in the protests had been declining in recent days.
Two dozen schools have been burned or ransacked, 78 teaching staff have been injured in the demonstrations and at least 190 students have been injured, Geffray said.
He said the goal was for classes at affected schools to restart on Wednesday.
"We’re going to keep blocking until the government hears us," said Sami Karen, 18, who was demonstrating outside Charles de Foucauld high school in Paris. "As long as they don’t listen to us, we won’t stop this fight."
Teachers and students first joined together to protest a lack of staff at a high school in Creteil on September 17.
The suburb, southeast of the city centre, saw class strikes, blockades and demonstrations that soon spread to other nearby areas, before the movement gained momentum across the country.