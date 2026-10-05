Up to 40,000 protesters are expected at a march in Paris tomorrow, French media reports.

Student protests continue across France as up to 500 high schools close. Picture: Getty

By Ella Bennett

A teenager's hand was blown off as high school protesters clashed with riot police in northern France on Monday, as protests enter a third week.

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The regional newspaper La Voix du Nord said the 15-year-old lost his hand and part of his lower arm after picking up a police dispersal grenade that detonated in the town of Lens. France's Justice Ministry said 5,060 people have been arrested since the protests began, with 87% of them minors. More than 1,800 people are being prosecuted, including 1,483 minors, the ministry said, without specifying the crimes. It said 790 cases had been dismissed. Rights groups have accused police ​of using heavy-handed tactics against minors, including batons, tear gas and flash-ball guns. Read more: Shocking moment hooded suspect attacks woman with ‘makeshift flamethrower’ amid French student protests Read more: Hundreds of French schools closed as student protests turn violent

A youth is arrested by police officers during clashes on the sidelines of a demonstration by high-school students. Picture: Getty

Among several investigations into police methods, authorities are examining the case of a 16-year-old who suffered an eye injury after police fired rubber bullets into a crowd of protesters, according to his ​friends. The Interior Ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the allegation of using excessive force. The protests have put more pressure on a government trying to narrow a budget deficit as investor concerns about state finances grow, briefly pushing the yield on France's 10-year bonds to a 24-year high over 5% last week and raising the likely cost of future borrowing. The protests began in September in Paris, focusing on poor suburbs, before spreading nationwide. The government says they have been hijacked and morphed into urban violence. "Our priority is to restore order," government spokesperson Maud Bregeon said.

Student protests continue across France as up to 500 high schools close. Picture: Getty

A youth is detained by an anti-riot officer during clashes. Picture: Getty