Around 300 officers were deployed for the operation on Wednesday and they are understood to have raided 47 properties across Scotland

A forensic officer carrying a evidence bag containing what is believed to be cannabis after police officers raided a property in Springburn, Glasgow. Picture: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

By Rebecca Henrys

Police Scotland have made 36 arrests in the “biggest and most co-ordinated” operation the force has ever carried out to target alleged human trafficking.

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Around 300 officers were deployed for the operation on Wednesday and they are understood to have raided 47 properties across Glasgow, Falkirk, Dundee and other locations in the central belt and north-east. As well as the arrests, 14 cannabis cultivations were discovered by police and “a number of potential trafficking victims” were also found. Operation Kendrew is targeting a group said to be mainly run by people from Vietnam, with some members from other south-east Asian countries, operating across the UK. Read more: Britain should ‘rejoin EU within a decade’, says report by Tony Blair think tank Read more: OpenAI agent hacked into Australian website in first known breach of government agency

Police officers arrest a person after raiding a property in Springburn, Glasgow. Picture: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

Offences the gang is under investigation for include alleged human trafficking, drug cultivation, fraud, forced labour, immigration crime, and money laundering. Detective Superintendent Stevie Bertram, head of Police Scotland’s national human trafficking unit, said officers believe Operation Kendrew will “absolutely” disrupt the group’s activities going forward. He said: “This enforcement action is the biggest and most co-ordinated human trafficking operation that we have ever carried out, and is a result of a lengthy investigation, working closely with our partners. “We took a co-ordinated approach, and the arrests and seizures are a result of this work.

Police officers raid a lock up in Dalmarnock, Glasgow. Picture: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

“Human trafficking is the illegal trade in human beings for the purpose of commercial exploitation, and it has no place in Scotland. “It exists in many of our communities and involves people who are resident legally in the country. “The industry of trafficking people has become so sophisticated that it often goes unnoticed. “We will target criminals who abuse, control, and exploit people, working with partners nationally and internationally to bring offenders to justice and to raise public awareness to help identify victims and ensure they get the support they need.” Around 20 people had been arrested by 12.30pm on Wednesday.

Police officers raid a property in Springburn, Glasgow. Picture: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

A warehouse in the Dalmarnock area of Glasgow was among the addresses raided by police as part of the operation. At 8am, officers wearing protective helmets used tools to cut through a shutter and gain entry to the property, where they could be seen carrying out searches inside. A property in the Springburn area of the city was also raided. Police Scotland partnered with the National Crime Agency, the Home Office, Immigration Enforcement, HMRC and Vietnamese and other south-east Asian policing forces for the operation. Mr Bertram said it is an “ongoing, large-scale investigation”, and he urged anyone who might have information or suspicions relating to human trafficking to contact police.

Police officers arrest a person after raiding a property in Springburn, Glasgow. Picture: Jane Barlow/PA Wire