Greater Manchester Police made 11 arrests during a Britain First protest on Saturday.

The protest, organised by the far-right party, was billed as a 'march for remigration and mass deportations', attracting hundreds of people.

The Britain First protest also drew several counter-protests throughout the city.

Jeremy Corbyn, former Labour Party leader, spoke at a rally in Piccadilly Gardens.

The 11 arrests were made in connection with the demonstrations.

Read more: I reported on the far-right's new AI mascot 'Amelia' - the response shows just how toxic social media has become

Read more: UKIP blocked from Whitechapel Rally as Far-Right activists compared to Oswald Mosley