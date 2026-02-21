11 arrests made in Britain First march as far-right protesters descend on Manchester
Counter-protest saw Jeremy Corbyn speak against Britain First at a rally
Greater Manchester Police made 11 arrests during a Britain First protest on Saturday.
Listen to this article
The protest, organised by the far-right party, was billed as a 'march for remigration and mass deportations', attracting hundreds of people.
The Britain First protest also drew several counter-protests throughout the city.
Jeremy Corbyn, former Labour Party leader, spoke at a rally in Piccadilly Gardens.
The 11 arrests were made in connection with the demonstrations.
Read more: I reported on the far-right's new AI mascot 'Amelia' - the response shows just how toxic social media has become
Read more: UKIP blocked from Whitechapel Rally as Far-Right activists compared to Oswald Mosley
In a statement, the Greater Manchester Police said, "Several demonstrations took place peacefully across central Manchester, with officers working closely with organisers to ensure people could protest safely and that wider disruption was kept to a minimum.
"A significant policing operation was in place throughout the day (Saturday, 21 February), with additional resources deployed and pre-prepared plans activated alongside partner agencies to help the day run smoothly.
"A section 34 dispersal order will remain in place until 8pm tonight, allowing officers to direct people to leave the area."
The arrests were as follows:
- Two men held on suspicion of prevention of a breach of the peace
- Two men held on suspicion of assaulting emergency workers
- Four men held on suspicion of public order offences. One of the four men was subsequently de-arrested and issued a summons
- One man held on suspicion of assault
- One man held on suspicion of an offence relating to the Crime and Disorder Act. He was subsequently de-arrested and handed a dispersal notice
- One man held on suspicion of breaching a dispersal notice
Assistant Chief Constable Rick Jackson, Gold commander for GMP's policing operation, said that the police had to bring in 50 additional officers, as well as mounted and dog units, "to support people's right to protest peacefully while reducing the impact on the wider public".
He added: “Greater Manchester is a place where people can confidently and lawfully express their views, while ensuring that residents, workers, and visitors can go about their day feeling safe.”