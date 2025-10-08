Four arrests after early-morning drug raids across Kent
The raids form part of wider police efforts to crack down on drug-related offences in the area.
Four people have been arrested after police seized large quantities of Class A and B drugs and more than £40,000 in cash during a series of early-morning raids in Kent.
Kent Police officers carried out warrants at three residential addresses in the early hours of Thursday 2 October, after receiving intelligence linked to suspected drug supply.
Body-worn camera footage shows officers detaining a man in pyjama bottoms, who was handcuffed and led into a police van.
During searches of the properties in the Thanington and Military Road areas of Canterbury and Bullockstone Road in Herne Bay - officers discovered significant amounts of suspected Class A and Class B drugs, alongside cash exceeding £40,000.
A large collection of designer goods, including handbags, coats, trainers and jewellery worth more than £10,000, was also seized.
A 26-year-old man, a 43-year-old woman, a 27-year-old man, and a 25-year-old woman were arrested and have since been released on bail pending further investigation.
The operation forms part of a wider crackdown on drug crime in the Canterbury area.
In April, officers seized around £7,000 in cash and a large quantity of cocaine during a series of raids, while in July, a roadside insurance check led to the discovery of 18 bags of cannabis and six bags of cocaine.
According to the latest figures, Canterbury’s annual crime rate stands at 4.2 drug offences per 1,000 people - 23% above the national average.
Drug-related offences account for 3.7% of all crimes in the area, and this number has increased by 12.1% when compared year-over-year in the period between September 2024 and August 2025.