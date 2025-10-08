The raids form part of wider police efforts to crack down on drug-related offences in the area.

Kent Police raid three properties in the Canterbury and Herne Bay areas. Picture: Kent Police

By Georgia Rowe

Four people have been arrested after police seized large quantities of Class A and B drugs and more than £40,000 in cash during a series of early-morning raids in Kent.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Kent Police officers carried out warrants at three residential addresses in the early hours of Thursday 2 October, after receiving intelligence linked to suspected drug supply. Body-worn camera footage shows officers detaining a man in pyjama bottoms, who was handcuffed and led into a police van. During searches of the properties in the Thanington and Military Road areas of Canterbury and Bullockstone Road in Herne Bay - officers discovered significant amounts of suspected Class A and Class B drugs, alongside cash exceeding £40,000. Read more: Crime minister vows crackdown on ‘evil’ drugs trade after 2,300 deal lines shut Read more: Met Police bust international phone smuggling gang behind tens of thousands of stolen devices