Group co-founder Huda Ammori is taking a legal battle against the Government’s decision to ban the group under anti-terrorism laws to the UK’s highest court in a bid to quash the prohibition

Police remove a protester (C) after they gathered in support of the Palestine Action activist group outside the Supreme Court. Picture: HENRY NICHOLLS/Getty

By Georgia Rowe

Protesters have been arrested outside the Supreme Court as justices begin to hear an appeal against the ban on Palestine Action.

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Co-founder Huda Al Ammori is seeking to quash a decision made by the government to designate the group as a terrorist organisation. Dozens of demonstrators assembled outside the central London court before the start of the hearing on Wednesday, with around 25 demonstrators carried to a police van on Wednesday morning. Several demonstrators held placards using the same wording as an X post written by the wife of a national security adviser. Sarah Helm, a journalist and author who is married to Jonathan Powell, posted on X in October: “God help us authors who support Palestine and Palestine Action.” Read more: Fewer than 1% of Palestine Action demonstrations met definition of terror, court to hear Read more: Human rights lawyer, 94, among more than 300 arrested outside US embassy after supporting Palestine Action

A legal battle over a ban on Palestine Action activists resumes on November 4 as co-founder Huda Ammori takes her fight against the government's designation of the group as a terrorist organisation to Britain's highest court. Picture: HENRY NICHOLLS/Getty

The protesters inserted different words instead of “authors” on their signs, including “normal people”, “students” and “sons of Holocaust survivors”. Green Party politician Jenny Jones said: “These placards are actually using the words Sarah Helm used, and she’s the wife of the national security adviser, Jonathan Powell. "And she published exactly these words, and the Met Police stated that her message did not cross the criminal threshold, so let’s hope we don’t see any arrests.” Harry Potter actor Alfred Enoch held up a sign reading “this is democracy not terrorism” as other demonstrators were removed by police. Mr Enoch said that he hoped the ban on Palestine Action was dropped. He said: “You can see the chilling effect it’s had. “I think it’s part of a wider erosion of rights of protest, which is fundamental to a democracy. “People don’t even feel safe enough to come out and say that.” During the hearing, Raza Husain KC, for Ms Ammori, told the court that the objectives of Palestine Action “were aligned with, rather than abhorrent to liberal democratic values”. In written submissions, the barrister said that only three out of 385 actions carried out by Palestine Action over a five-year period were assessed as meeting the definition of terrorism under part of the Terrorism Act.

Actor Alfred Enoch with protesters outside the Supreme Court. Picture: PA Images/Alamy

He continued: “This was solely on the basis that they involved ‘serious damage to property’. “In other words, the Home Secretary’s advisers assessed that less than 1% of Palestine Action’s direct action protest activities over five years fell within a definition of terrorism.” Mr Husain said the ban has led to “the total destruction of a protest group which enjoyed widespread support from across civil society”. Expressing support for the group is now an offence under the Terrorism Act, with the court told more than 3,000 people have been arrested since the ban. Mr Husain later said that Palestine Action is the first of 98 proscribed organisations to be banned exclusively for causing serious damage to property “with no suggestion that it advocated serious violence against the person”. The case has come to the Supreme Court after Ms Ammori challenged the then-home secretary Yvette Cooper’s 2025 decision to ban the group at the High Court, with three judges finding in February that it was unlawful. But five Court of Appeal judges overturned the decision in June, finding the ban was lawful and a “justified and proportionate” interference with freedom of expression rights.

Palestine Action co-founder Huda Amori is taking a legal battle against the Government’s decision to ban the group under anti-terrorism laws to the UK’s highest court in a bid to quash the prohibition. Picture: Ron Fassbender/Alamy