Two women and a man have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a 22-year-old man was stabbed to death in a retail park.

Read more: Teen who filmed herself speeding and veering into oncoming traffic jailed after killing two in horror crash

His next of kin are being supported by specialist officers.

A 22-year-old man died after being taken to hospital by the London Ambulance Service, police said.

Officers, along with the London Ambulance Service, attended the scene and found three men with stab wounds.

The Metropolitan Police said officers were called at around 1.15am on Sunday to reports of a stabbing in Hesterman Way, Croydon, at the Valley Retail Park.

Two other men, both 21 years old, were also taken to hospital, where one has injuries which are believed to be life-threatening. They have both since been arrested on suspicion of affray.

The man with potential life-threatening injuries remains in hospital while the other has been taken into police custody.

Two women, both aged 25, and a 28-year-old man were arrested on suspicion of murder on Sunday and remain in police custody.

Two further women, aged 21 and 22, have been arrested on suspicion of affray.

The 21-year-old woman has been bailed while inquiries continue and the 22-year-old woman remains in police custody.

Detective Chief Inspector Alex Gammampila, who is leading the investigation, said: “Our thoughts remain with the victim’s family at this hugely difficult time, we cannot begin to imagine what they are going through.

“We understand that this incident will be distressing to the local community. My officers continue to work at pace to unpick the events that unfolded and to apprehend those responsible.

“We urge anyone who may have knowledge of the incident to get in touch with police immediately.”

A crime scene remains in place and officers are continuing to make inquiries.

Anyone with any information is asked to call 101 quoting ref CAD511/15Feb or speak anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.