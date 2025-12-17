England’s two biggest police forces say they will now arrest people for chanting ‘globalise the intifada’ in the wake of terror attacks against the Jewish Community.

The announcement comes after Chief Rabbi Sir Ephraim Mirvis called for the slogan to be made "unlawful" in the aftermath of the Bondi Beach terror attack, where 15 people were killed when two gunmen opened fire on a Jewish crowd celebrating Hanukkah.

The heads of the Metropolitan Police and Greater Manchester Police say the deadly attacks in Sydney on Sunday and at Heaton Park Synagogue in October have "changed the context" of the chant.

The two forces say they will now "act decisively and make arrests", adding that the measures were designed to “deter intimidation”.

A statement issued jointly by the Metropolitan Police commissioner Sir Mark Rowley and chief constable of Greater Manchester Police Sir Stephen Watson confirmed the change today.

It read: “The words and chants used, especially in protests, matter and have real world consequences. We have consistently been advised by the CPS that many of the phrases causing fear in Jewish communities don’t meet prosecution thresholds. Now, in the escalating threat context, we will recalibrate to be more assertive.

"We know communities are concerned about placards and chants such as ‘globalise the intifada’ and those using it at future protest or in a targeted way should expect the Met and GMP to take action.

"Violent acts have taken place, the context has changed – words have meaning and consequence. We will act decisively and make arrests.

“Frontline officers will be briefed on this enhanced approach. We will also use powers under the Public Order Act, including conditions around London synagogues during services."

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has previously signalled his belief that "globalise the intifada" is an anti-Semitic call for attacks on Jews.

The former director of BBC Television Danny Cohen said the phrase “means killing and terrorising Jews around the world simply because they are Jews.”

In a piece for the Telegraph, he wrote: “From the very beginning we have known that it is a public call to murder and terrorise Jews across the world.”

Following the horrific attack in Sydney on Sunday, surviving suspect Naveed Akram, 24, was charged with 15 counts of murder and committing a terrorist attack.

Akram and his father Sajid, 50, are accused of opening fire on those attending a Hanukkah event on the iconic Australian beach, marking the first night of the Jewish holiday, at about 6.40pm local time on Sunday.

Up to 15 people have died as a result of the massacre, including a 10-year-old child and a British rabbi.

A further 20 people remained in hospital with injuries as of Wednesday morning.

Sajid was shot dead by police at the scene of the attack, while two officers were also non-fatally shot as gunfire was exchanged.

Akram remains under armed guard in hospital.