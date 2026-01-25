The Metropolitan Police said that those involved will be arrested on suspicion of aggravated trespass.

Scores of pro-Palestinian demonstrators protesting against the incarceration of Palestine Action activists at HMP Wormwood Scrubs were all arrested for aggravated trespassing onto prison property. Picture: Alamy

By Poppy Jacobs

A number of arrests have been made by police after protesters "breached" Wormwood Scrubs overnight, in an act of support for a jailed Palestine Action hunger striker.

A group of protesters are understood to have gained access to Wormwood Scrubs via a staff entrance area of a prison building, according to reports. Officers were deployed at the west London prison after reports that the group had "refused to leave the grounds when ordered to do so", and allegedly blocked prison staff from entering and leaving and threatened police officers. Footage shows protesters chanting with megaphones and banging drums as they gather outside the prison entrance with signs.

Scores of pro-Palestinian demonstrators were kettled in by Police who proceeded to arrest them one by one in a large operation that took 5 hours. Picture: Alamy