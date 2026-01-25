Multiple arrests after Wormwood Scrubs prison 'breached' by pro-Palestine hunger striker supporters
The Metropolitan Police said that those involved will be arrested on suspicion of aggravated trespass.
A number of arrests have been made by police after protesters "breached" Wormwood Scrubs overnight, in an act of support for a jailed Palestine Action hunger striker.
A group of protesters are understood to have gained access to Wormwood Scrubs via a staff entrance area of a prison building, according to reports.
Officers were deployed at the west London prison after reports that the group had "refused to leave the grounds when ordered to do so", and allegedly blocked prison staff from entering and leaving and threatened police officers.
Footage shows protesters chanting with megaphones and banging drums as they gather outside the prison entrance with signs.
The Metropolitan Police said that all those involved remain in detention, and will be arrested on suspicion of aggravated trespass.
The protests are supporting 22-year-old Umer Khalid, now on his the second day of a thirst strike after restarting his hunger strike 15 days ago.
Khalid's threat to life is understood to be significant due to having Limb-Girdle Muscular Dystrophy.
He is one of a group imprisoned since July 2025 allegedly in connection to events at RAF Brize Norton.
Eight of those arrested have began hunger strikes whilst in prison in protest of the charges, after they were accused of alleged break-ins and criminal damage as part of protest group Palestine Action.
The Met are expected to release more information on the scale of the arrests in due course.