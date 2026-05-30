UK passengers have been warned of delays at European airports. Picture: Getty

By Jacob Paul

British holidaymakers are being urged to arrive at European airports three hours before their flight home in case of delays.

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The UK boss of Wizz Air said it's because new border checks are expected to cause long queues. Yvonne Moynihan said there have been long delays in getting through passport control at major European airports, with some passengers missing return or connecting flights. As of last month, travellers from outside the EU must register fingerprints under the Entry Exit System (EES) EES information has to be verified when people depart, meaning there is a risk of queues building up ahead of flights back to the UK. "Because there is another passport check...that's where we see that people have, again, experienced longer waiting times than anticipated," Ms Moynihan said. Read more: French authorities 'suspend new EU border checks' as holidaymakers at Dover face three-hour delays in 30C heat Read more: Ryanair boss says four-hour passport queues are EU's punishment to Britain for Brexit

Wizz Air's UK boss issued the warning. Picture: Getty