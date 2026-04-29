Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta applauds the fans after the UEFA Champions League semi-final first leg match. Picture: PA

By Jacob Paul

Arsenal’s bid to reach their first Champions League final in 20 years hangs in the balance after a controversial 1-1 draw against Atletico Madrid in Spain.

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Viktor Gyokeres fired Arsenal into the lead with a penalty after he was fouled by David Hancko in the area in the last minute of the first half. However, Julian Alvarez also scored from the spot when Marcos Llorente’s volley struck Ben White’s hand following a VAR review with 56 minutes gone. After Antoine Griezmann struck the crossbar, Arsenal were then denied a chance to restore their lead when referee Danny Makkelie overturned his on-pitch decision to award the visitors another penalty when Eberechi Eze was sent tumbling by Hancko’s outstretched right leg. Makkelie watched at least a dozen replays before electing to chalk off the spot-kick which, if converted, would have handed Arsenal a significant advantage ahead of next week’s return leg at the Emirates Stadium. However, Mikel Arteta’s men will still be hopeful of seeing off Atleti to secure their place in the final in Budapest on May 30. Read more: PSG recovers from early Harry Kane penatly to hold slim lead over Bayern Munich in historic nine-goal thriller Read more: What would happen if Arsenal and Manchester City finished on equal points?

Piero Hincapie of Arsenal evades a tackle from Antoine Griezmann. Picture: Getty

The Gunners will now turn their attention back to fending off Manchester City’s challenge to secure a first Premier League title in 22 years with a home match against Fulham on Saturday. Arsenal had the first sight of goal when Noni Madueke did well to get to the byline before finding Piero Hincapie at the far post, but the defender miscued his volley.Alvarez called David Raya into action after 14 minutes with a fine effort from outside the penalty area. And moments later, Gyokeres’ lung-busting gallop along the left-hand touchline and pass to Martin Odegaard presented the Arsenal captain with a chance to open the scoring, but Johnny Cardoso blocked his strike. Arsenal were beginning to take charge, and with two minutes of the first half left they were awarded a penalty. Alvarez headed the ball straight to Martin Zubimendi, who played a neat one-two with Odegaard and then released Gyokeres.