Mikel Arteta’s champions resumed where the last Premier League campaign finished in May

Martin Odegaard of Arsenal lifts the FA Community Shield trophy with teammates after the 2026 FA Community Shield match between Arsenal and Manchester City at Principality Stadium on Sunday. Picture: Getty

By Georgia Rowe

Arsenal set down a Community Shield marker for the new season by beating Manchester City 3-0 in Cardiff.

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Mikel Arteta’s champions resumed where the last Premier League campaign finished in May, holding silverware aloft as the Gunners suggested they remain the team to beat in England. Riccardo Calafiori – who took just 24 seconds to become the quickest Community Shield scorer since 1968 – Kai Havertz and Martin Odegaard rewarded a dominant Gunners performance. Although no league points were at stake this was a difficult day for Enzo Maresca after succeeding Pep Guardiola in the City dugout. City were comfortably second best, new £116million midfielder Elliot Anderson failed to make an impact, and Erling Haaland trudged off early in the second half with the game up. Read more: Southampton players baited over ‘Spygate’ affair during defeat at Watford Read more: 'Suspicious activity' forces medal ceremonies at European Athletics Championships in Birmingham to be postponed

A detailed view of the FA Community Shield winners' medal. Picture: Getty

This was the first Community Shield in Cardiff since 2006 when the fixture was held in the Welsh capital for five years with Wembley Stadium being rebuilt. Ruben Dias was handed the City armband following the summer departure of Bernardo Silva and the Arsenal captain Odegaard was hugged by his Norway teammate Haaland before kick-off. The smoke from the pre-match fireworks had barely cleared before Arsenal were ahead. Myles Lewis-Skelly punctured a crooked City backline and Calafiori was rewarded for taking an immediate advanced position from full-back by beating Gianluigi Donnarumma with the minimum of fuss. Arsenal buzzed with menace and movement as they attempted to build on their perfect start, but City slowly began to threaten. One ball flashed across the City box beyond the reach of Haaland and Phil Foden was then invited to shoot from 20 yards. Foden’s drive was pushed out by David Raya into an area of danger but Ben White was on hand to clear.

Declan Rice of Arsenal is covered with streamers as the team celebrate winning the 2026 FA Community Shield. Picture: Getty