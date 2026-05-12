Ben White has been ruled out for the rest of the season through injury in a significant setback to Arsenal’s bid for a Premier League and Champions League double.

White left the London Stadium with a brace on his right knee after he was substituted in the first half of Arsenal’s crucial 1-0 win against West Ham on Sunday.

Manager Mikel Arteta admitted in the immediate aftermath of the match that White’s injury “didn’t look good at all”, and Arsenal have now confirmed he will be unavailable for their final two league games, and their European final against Paris St Germain on May 30.

The injury is also set to end 28-year-old White’s World Cup prospects after he recently called time on his four-year international exile with appearances in England’s last matches against Uruguay and Japan.

A statement from Arsenal read: “Further to Sunday’s match at West Ham, subsequent assessments and specialist reviews have confirmed that Ben White has sustained a significant medial knee ligament injury, which will rule him out for the remainder of this season.

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