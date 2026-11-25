Arsenal were held to a 1-1 draw by Borussia Dortmund after letting a lead slip for the second match in a row. Picture: Richard Pelham/Getty

By Chay Quinn

Arsenal were held to a 1-1 draw by Borussia Dortmund after letting a lead slip for the second match in a row.

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Viktor Gyokeres put the Gunners ahead with a strike from 25 yards inside the opening 10 minutes at the Emirates Stadium. But Maximilian Beier equalised for Dortmund in the second half, leaving Mikel Arteta's side with a point in the Champions League league phase. Arsenal also gave up a lead in their 2-2 Premier League draw at Newcastle on Saturday. The result leaves them fifth in the Champions League table, although they could drop closer to the edge of the top eight, which guarantees automatic qualification for the next phase, depending on Wednesday's results. Read More: Rayan Cherki strikes late as Man City rescue 2-2 draw against Napoli Read More: Guilty verdict 'will never change' love for Man City, says De Bruyne

Maximilian Beier of Borussia Dortmund scores the equaliser. Picture: Hendrik Deckers/Getty

Gyokeres, who came on only in stoppage time at St James' Park, started against Dortmund and made an early impact. Noni Madueke controlled a crossfield pass and found the striker, who sent a dipping shot past goalkeeper Gregor Kobel from outside the penalty area. It was Gyokeres' first goal at the Emirates since May. Declan Rice fired over from distance before Dortmund captain Nico Schlotterbeck made a last-ditch tackle to deny the Arsenal midfielder. Beier gave the hosts a warning shortly after half-time when he failed to connect with Daniel Svensson's low cross at the near post. But the Dortmund forward made no mistake in the 55th minute after Joane Gadou carried the ball forward from his own half. Gadou found Beier, who took a touch past Gabriel before sending a low shot beyond Kepa Arrizabalaga. The goalkeeper was deputising for the injured David Raya. Piero Hincapie had a header saved as Arsenal looked to respond, before Jobe Bellingham thought he had put Dortmund ahead by turning in a rebound from Kepa's save. The goal was ruled out for offside.