Bruno Guimaraes vows to 'make history' with Arsenal after £75million move
Arsenal have completed the signing of Bruno Guimaraes from Newcastle on a four-year deal.
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The 28-year-old midfielder arrives at the Emirates Stadium for a fee of £75million and the contract includes a further one-year option, it is understood.
Speaking to Arsenal’s club media channels, Guimaraes said: “I feel good, I feel amazing. I’m glad for the opportunity.
“Since the first time I spoke to (Andrea) Berta and Mikel (Arteta) I was excited. I just felt inside of me that I need a new challenge in my life and I think to be an Arsenal player is going to be an exciting challenge in my life.
“I think after playing two World Cups, I’m at the point of my life, I think I need a challenge like this.
“I want to win trophies, I want to make history and I think I’m in the right place to do it. I’m so excited to start.
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“We have tough games to play this season so the squad is going to be very, very important and I’m hopeful we can achieve our dreams.”
Guimaraes began his career in Brazil with Audax and had a stint with Athletico Paranaense before joining Lyon in January 2020.
He then made the move to Newcastle in January 2022 and made 195 appearances for the Tynesiders, scoring 31 goals along the way and helping them win the 2025 Carabao Cup, their first major trophy for 70 years.
The Brazil international has been capped 48 times and recently represented the Selecao at this summer’s World Cup, where they reached the last 16.
Guimaraes joins Arsenal after they were crowned Premier League champions last season and reached the final of the Champions League.
Up next for the Gunners are friendlies against Borussia Dortmund and Como before they face Manchester City in the Community Shield on August 16 and then kick off their Premier League campaign against Coventry.
Arsenal sporting director Berta said: “We are delighted to welcome Bruno Guimaraes to our club. Bruno is a player with a great mentality and great quality, who will bring strong leadership to our squad.
“Bruno will allow Mikel to further develop our playing style and will also increase our internal competitiveness, which is essential for maintaining the standards required when we are aiming to win major trophies.”
Guimaraes’ departure is the latest summer exit for Newcastle, who have already seen Anthony Gordon and Sandro Tonali leave the club.
As well as the Carabao Cup win, Guimaraes helped them reach the Champions League twice.
He explained in a farewell video posted on X: “This farewell comes down to differences in ideas. Something that can happen in a relationship as beautiful, as strong and passionate as ours. Sometimes life leads us in a different direction.”
In a statement on the Newcastle website, he added: “This is one of the toughest decisions of my life. When I arrived, the club was in a challenging position and I am incredibly proud of what we achieved together.
“This move is very tough because Newcastle means so much to me, but I wanted to experience something new in my life.
“I feel ready for a new challenge for myself and my family. I had a very positive conversation with Matthias Jaissle, and I leave knowing the club is in very good hands.”