Bruno Guimaraes signs for Arsenal at Sobha Realty Training Centre. Picture: Getty

By Alice Padgett

Arsenal have completed the signing of Bruno Guimaraes from Newcastle on a four-year deal.

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The 28-year-old midfielder arrives at the Emirates Stadium for a fee of £75million and the contract includes a further one-year option, it is understood. Speaking to Arsenal’s club media channels, Guimaraes said: “I feel good, I feel amazing. I’m glad for the opportunity. “Since the first time I spoke to (Andrea) Berta and Mikel (Arteta) I was excited. I just felt inside of me that I need a new challenge in my life and I think to be an Arsenal player is going to be an exciting challenge in my life. “I think after playing two World Cups, I’m at the point of my life, I think I need a challenge like this. “I want to win trophies, I want to make history and I think I’m in the right place to do it. I’m so excited to start. Read More: FA bans solid pitchside walls following death of Arsenal youth player Read More: Vinicius Jr ends Arsenal signing hopes as Brazilian signs new six-year Real Madrid deal

Bruno Guimaraes signs for Arsenal. Picture: Getty

“We have tough games to play this season so the squad is going to be very, very important and I’m hopeful we can achieve our dreams.” Guimaraes began his career in Brazil with Audax and had a stint with Athletico Paranaense before joining Lyon in January 2020. He then made the move to Newcastle in January 2022 and made 195 appearances for the Tynesiders, scoring 31 goals along the way and helping them win the 2025 Carabao Cup, their first major trophy for 70 years. The Brazil international has been capped 48 times and recently represented the Selecao at this summer’s World Cup, where they reached the last 16. Guimaraes joins Arsenal after they were crowned Premier League champions last season and reached the final of the Champions League.

Bruno Guimaraes of Brazil drives the ball during the FIFA World Cup. Picture: Alamy