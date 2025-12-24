Arsenal secured their place in the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup after a marathon 8-7 sudden-death penalty shoot-out victory over Crystal Palace.

Arsenal dominated the first half – with second-choice Palace goalkeeper Walter Benitez delivering a string of fine saves – but the last-eight tie at the Emirates Stadium hung in the balance after the interval following an improved performance by the visitors.

The home side made the breakthrough when Palace were unable to clear Bukayo Saka’s corner before Maxence Lacroix put the ball through his own net with 10 minutes left.

However, Palace sensationally struck back in the fifth of nine added minutes after Marc Guehi swept home Jefferson Lerma’s brilliant header from Adam Wharton’s set-piece.

With both teams clinically scoring their first seven spot-kicks, William Saliba put his side one clear before Lacroix saw his effort saved by Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Arsenal will now take on Chelsea for a place in the Wembley showpiece with the first of two legs to be played at Stamford Bridge on January 14 before the return fixture at the Emirates on February 3.

Noni Madueke, one of eight changes by Mikel Arteta, might have had four goals but for an inspired display from Benitez.

