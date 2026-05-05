Arsenal have qualified for their first Champions League final in 20 years after a narrow 2-1 aggregate win over Atletico Madrid.

After a keenly fought tie, Mikel Arteta's side have progressed to European football's biggest match for the first time since their defeat to Barcelona in the 2006 final hosted in Paris.

Bukayo Saka scored the only goal of the second leg, after a 1-1 draw in Madrid left the Gunners with work to do in north London.

The Premier League leaders will now be dreaming of a European double and their first-ever Champions League crown.

Saka’s winning strike completed a remarkable 24 hours for Arsenal, which has laid the foundations for Mikel Arteta’s side to now complete the greatest season in their 140-year history.

And after impressively navigating their way past Diego Simeone’s side 2-1 on aggregate, they will face the winner of tomorrow's semi-final between holders Paris Saint-Germain and a Harry Kane-inspired Bayern Munich side.

The final will be held in Budapest, Hungary, on May 30.

The Gunners' focus will now turn to the Premier League as they try to win their first top-flight title since 2004.

The title race is back in their hands after Manchester City’s 3-3 draw at Everton on Monday night, with only West Ham, Burnley and Crystal Palace standing between the Gunners and a first championship in 22 years.