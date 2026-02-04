A buoyant atmosphere inside the ground helped Arsenal over the line, with the mood transformed from the nervousness that appeared to affect the team during January's goalless draw with Liverpool and defeat to Manchester United

Gabriel of Arsenal and Kepa Arrizabalaga celebrate. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

Mikel Arteta hailed a magical night after Arsenal beat Chelsea 1-0 in the second leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final to reach a first Wembley final in six years.

Leading 3-2 on aggregate, the hosts weathered late pressure at the Emirates before Kai Havertz scored on the break in the seventh minute of stoppage time to set up a meeting with either Manchester City or Newcastle on March 22. Not since Arteta's first season in charge when the Gunners lifted the FA Cup inside an empty national stadium during the coronavirus pandemic have the team given themselves the chance to play for silverware, but their recent domestic wobble appears to be firmly behind them after they dug deep in a game of few chances. "It's the best vitamins we can put in our bodies," said Arteta. "We're playing every three days. The fact that we worked so hard to achieve this moment and to have this moment together, it's just magical. You can see the joy, the smiles, the energy in the dressing room."

Arsenal's Declan Rice celebrates after the Carabao Cup semi-final. Picture: Alamy

A buoyant atmosphere inside the ground helped Arsenal over the line, with the mood transformed from the nervousness that appeared to affect the team during January's goalless draw with Liverpool and defeat to Manchester United here. "The crowd was brilliant," said Arteta. "They brought so much energy and belief to the team in different moments when it was very much needed. We deserve to be together at Wembley in a few weeks. "The energy was very good. From the beginning I sensed that it was different." Saturday's 4-0 win away to Leeds, which ended a three-game winless run in the Premier League and sent the team six points clear, also seemed to restore much of the confidence that fired their ascent to the summit during the first half of the season. Questions will likely continue to surround Arteta and his team until the 22-year wait for the title is ended but the manager was confident that booking their place at Wembley can provide a springboard.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta reacts on the touchline as he talks to fourth official Thomas Bramall (left). Picture: Alamy