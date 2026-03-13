Former Arsenal and Chelsea player dies aged 35 as tributes pour in
Carr was diagnosed with a brain tumour in 2015
Amy Carr, who played for Arsenal, Chelsea and Reading and represented England at youth level, has died aged 35.
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Carr was diagnosed with a brain tumour in 2015, followed by a second diagnosis in 2024.
In 2024, Carr completed the Dublin Marathon to raise funds for Brain Tumour Research, bringing in £28,718 to support crucial research into brain tumours.
Brain Tumour Research announced her passing on social media. A statement read: "We are deeply saddened to hear that Amy Carr has died following her battle with a brain tumour, aged 35.
"A former England youth international who played for clubs including Chelsea F.C. Women, Arsenal W.F.C. and Reading F.C. Women, Amy demonstrated remarkable strength and determination after being diagnosed with a high-grade brain tumour in 2015.
The charity added it was "so grateful for the awareness she raised and the difference she made".
We are heartbroken to hear that former England youth player Amy Carr has passed away aged 35.— Lionesses (@Lionesses) March 13, 2026
Amy, who was diagnosed with a second brain tumour in 2024, devoted her time to raising money for vital brain tumour research that could help others. She remains an inspiration to all.… pic.twitter.com/R9kXje5GGk
The discovery of her illness came after the footballer blacked out after seeing a spider, an extreme reaction that prompted her to seek medical attention.
An MRI scan subsequently revealed a tumour the size of a golf ball.
Doctors performed a craniotomy to remove as much of the grade four astrocytoma as possible.
The procedure left Carr unable to walk or speak for eight days afterwards.
She then underwent radiotherapy, chemotherapy and extensive physiotherapy to regain her mobility and speech.
We are saddened to learn of the passing of former Chelsea goalkeeper, Amy Carr.— Chelsea FC Women (@ChelseaFCW) March 13, 2026
Our condolences are with Amy's friends and family at this time. https://t.co/eloLb46mnU
The footballer had believed herself recovered until experiencing blurred vision and slurred speech following a routine check-up in 2024.
Doctors then delivered devastating news that the tumour had returned, and was given between six and nine months to live.
Tributes have poured in for the former player, including from former team Chelsea and the Lionesses.
Carr represented England 16 times at youth level, up to the Under‑19s and played for Arsenal, Chelsea and Reading.
She was playing professional football for IL Sandviken in Norway at the time of her first diagnosis in 2015, and later coached in Milton Keynes.