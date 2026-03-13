Amy Carr, who played for Arsenal, Chelsea and Reading and represented England at youth level, has died aged 35.

Carr was diagnosed with a brain tumour in 2015, followed by a second diagnosis in 2024.

In 2024, Carr completed the Dublin Marathon to raise funds for Brain Tumour Research, bringing in £28,718 to support crucial research into brain tumours.

Brain Tumour Research announced her passing on social media. A statement read: "We are deeply saddened to hear that Amy Carr has died following her battle with a brain tumour, aged 35.

"A former England youth international who played for clubs including Chelsea F.C. Women, Arsenal W.F.C. and Reading F.C. Women, Amy demonstrated remarkable strength and determination after being diagnosed with a high-grade brain tumour in 2015.

The charity added it was "so grateful for the awareness she raised and the difference she made".