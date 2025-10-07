The north London club is understood to be pushing ahead with expansion plans.

Plans are being made to expand Arsenal's Emirates Stadium which could see them move to Wembley. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

Arsenal may be forced to call Wembley Stadium their new temporary home as part of plans to build a major expansion of the Emirates Stadium.

The club wants to increase its home capacity to beyond 70,000 seats which would restore them as London's biggest ground in London. Currently holding 60,700, plans have been made to make one of the stands more steep which would allow more fans to be accommodated. The proposals are predicted to cost hundreds of millions of pounds but would go some way to reducing a season ticket waiting list which holds over 100,000, the Telegraph reports. Read more: Investigation after 'hundreds' of Oasis fans sneak into Wembley Stadium gig without ticket

Arsenal have launched plans to expand the Emirates Stadium, meaning they could be forced to play nine miles away at Wembley. Picture: Getty

Whilst the club were able to remain at Highbury during construction of the Emirates, this expansion would likely mean a new home is required in the meantime. It is understood discussions with architects have been positive about the potential to expand within its existing footprint. The developments to rebuild seating areas and alter the gradient of the stand would see Arsenal overtake their north London neighbours Tottenham and West Ham as having the biggest ground in the capital.

