Arsenal may be forced to call Wembley Stadium temporary home during Emirates revamp
The north London club is understood to be pushing ahead with expansion plans.
Arsenal may be forced to call Wembley Stadium their new temporary home as part of plans to build a major expansion of the Emirates Stadium.
Listen to this article
The club wants to increase its home capacity to beyond 70,000 seats which would restore them as London's biggest ground in London.
Currently holding 60,700, plans have been made to make one of the stands more steep which would allow more fans to be accommodated.
The proposals are predicted to cost hundreds of millions of pounds but would go some way to reducing a season ticket waiting list which holds over 100,000, the Telegraph reports.
Read more: Investigation after 'hundreds' of Oasis fans sneak into Wembley Stadium gig without ticket
Whilst the club were able to remain at Highbury during construction of the Emirates, this expansion would likely mean a new home is required in the meantime.
It is understood discussions with architects have been positive about the potential to expand within its existing footprint.
The developments to rebuild seating areas and alter the gradient of the stand would see Arsenal overtake their north London neighbours Tottenham and West Ham as having the biggest ground in the capital.
The national stadium would be the most obvious local option if agreement could be reached with the Football Association, the Telegraph reports.
Arch-rivals Spurs also used Wembley as their temporary home for two seasons between 2017 and 2019.
The Emirates initially opened in 2006 following more than two years of building work and around a decade of planning.
Major new investment in the club’s stadium would again run into the hundreds of millions with a figure of £500m being speculated.