It was just a fifth defeat of the campaign for Arsenal, who came into the match as favourites.

Kai Havertz of Arsenal reacts after Ross Stewart of Southampton scores to make it 1-0 during the FA Cup quarter final match at St Mary's Stadium in Southampton. Picture: Alamy

By Poppy Jacobs

Super sub Shea Charles fired Southampton to Wembley as Tonda Eckert’s Championship side stunned Premier League leaders Arsenal in a famous FA Cup quarter-final victory.

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Mikel Arteta’s injury-disrupted Gunners arrived at St Mary’s as overwhelming favourites a fortnight on from their galling Carabao Cup final defeat to Manchester City. However, their treble tilt ended on the south coast after Charles secured a late 2-1 victory as Southampton bounced back from Viktor Gyokeres cancelling out Ross Stewart’s first-half opener. A semi-final at Wembley awaits later this month for the Championship play-off hopefuls, who are dreaming of replicating Lawrie McMenemy’s second-tier Saints winning the FA Cup in 1976. It was just a fifth defeat of the campaign for Arsenal, who sit nine points clear at the top of the Premier League but have plenty of soul searching to do after costly back-to-back cup losses. Read more: Two arrested outside RAF base during peace protest Read more: Cambridge men make it four in a row as Oxford end Boat Race losing run in women’s event

The Southampton players celebrated at the final whistle after the Emirates FA Cup, quarter-final match at St Mary's Stadium. Picture: Alamy

There was an electricity around St Mary’s before kick-off – an intensity matched by Southampton’s players, who looked unmoved by the fact they were hosting the Premier League’s best. Leo Scienza saw an early penalty shout against Gabriel Magalhaes ignored during an end-to-end start, with 16-year-old Max Dowman denied before Taylor Harwood-Bellis headed over a threatening Gabriel Martinelli effort. Saints continued to take the game to Arsenal and Scienza should have scored in the 18th minute. Gabriel mistimed a jump and ended up flicking a long ball for the Brazilian winger to race in behind, only to take a touch around Kepa Arrizabalaga rather than shoot as Cristhian Mosquera got back to deny him. That scare shook Arsenal into life. Martin Odegaard was denied from 20 yards by Daniel Peretz and then scuffed an effort wide, with Dowman and Kai Havertz next to have chances as the Gunners turned the screw. But just as Saints began to wobble Odegaard’s backheel deep in opposition territory was picked up by Scienza, who cuts across the field and played on to James Bree.

Mikel Arteta's side were unable to cinch a win despite arrivinf at St Mary’s as overwhelming favourites. Picture: Alamy

The right-back was allowed an inordinate amount of time to advance and clip a cross to the far post, which Ben White misjudged and Stewart brought down before rifling home. The 35th-minute goal sparked bedlam around St Mary’s and stunned Arsenal, who offered precious little by way of response before the break. Ryan Manning charged down a Dowman drive when play resumed, but Saints were offering a threat on the break and some of their crosses were causing problems. The Gunners also proved capable of causing issues for themselves, including a loose Mosquera pass which led to Tom Fellows lashing over. Southampton soon went closer still, with Scienza cutting on to his right just inside the box and bending a wonderful effort that struck the crossbar. Arteta had made a triple change just before that effort and one of those introduced levelled in the 68th minute. Gabriel exceptionally slipped through Havertz, who took a touch before pulling back for Gyokeres to level with a sharp finish.

Shea Charles, centre, scored to Southampton's second of the match, securing the win against Arsenal. Picture: Alamy