Arsenal fans have swarmed the Emirates Stadium after the side's first Premier League title since 2004 was confirmed as Manchester City failed to win at Bournemouth. Picture: Getty

By Chay Quinn

Arsenal fans have swarmed the Emirates Stadium after the side's first Premier League title since 2004 was confirmed as Manchester City failed to win at Bournemouth.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Gunners have won England's top-flight for the 14th time - their first since the legendary 'Invincibles' side did so more than two decades ago. City's 1-1 draw at Bournemouth's Vitality Stadium sees Pep Guardiola's side five points behind Arsenal with only one game to go. After the final whistle, fans rushed to the North London stadium to celebrate the long-awaited title. Fans were seen setting off fireworks and flares to mark the landmark trophy win. Thousands are currently partying outside the stadium, which will celebrate the first title it has seen since it replaced Arsenal's old Highbury ground in 2006.

Jubilant Gunners supporters brought beer to celebrate the achievement. Some were seen hanging off lamp posts. Arsenal favourite Ian Wright was also seen enjoying the moment outside the home ground of the club he played for in the 1990s. The result follows Arsenal's nervy 1-0 win against Burnley at the Emirates on Monday night - with the north London side now set for an almighty party when they visit Crystal Palace on the Premier League's final matchday on Sunday.

Arsenal Fans Celebrate Premier League Title Outside Emirates Stadium As Man City Draw With AFC Bournemouth. Picture: Getty

Arsenal Fans Celebrate Premier League Title Outside Emirates Stadium As Man City Draw With AFC Bournemouth. Picture: Getty

The league triumph comes as the first part of a potential European double - with the Gunners set to face holders Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League final in Budapest on May 30. Arteta's Premier League triumph is his second major trophy in his six-year spell at the Emirates - after he secured the FA Cup in his first season in charge. He has overseen Arsenal's transformation from a perennial punch line to the Premier League's second-place stalwarts and now to top-flight champions.

Arsenal Fans Celebrate Premier League Title Outside Emirates Stadium As Man City Draw With AFC Bournemouth. Picture: Getty

Midfielder Declan Rice posted a picture on Instagram with his team-mates with the caption “I told you all.. it’s done.” Former Gunners boss Arsene Wenger, who led the team to their last title, in 2004, featured in a celebratory post from the Gunners on their X account. He said: “You did it. Champions go on when others stop. This is your time. Now, go on and enjoy every moment.” Former England goalkeeper David Seaman, who made more than 400 appearances for Arsenal between 1990 and 2003, said on X: “Premier League champions!!! What a moment!!! What a season!!!!!!!! EPIC!!!!!!!!!! Longest (22 years and ) three minutes of MY LIFE…” Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola, who had Arteta as his assistant for two of City’s Premier League titles, paid tribute to his Gunners counterpart. “We were close. On behalf of everyone at Manchester City, we congratulate Mikel and all the staff, players and fans on winning the Premier League,” he told Sky Sports. “They deserve it, for so much hard work and effort.”

Arsenal Fans Outside Emirates Stadium As Title Rivals Manchester City Play AFC Bournemouth. Picture: Getty