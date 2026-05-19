Gunner party all night! Arsenal fans swarm Emirates as side's first Premier League win in 22 years sparks pandemonium
Arsenal fans have swarmed the Emirates Stadium after the side's first Premier League title since 2004 was confirmed as Manchester City failed to win at Bournemouth.
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The Gunners have won England's top-flight for the 14th time - their first since the legendary 'Invincibles' side did so more than two decades ago.
City's 1-1 draw at Bournemouth's Vitality Stadium sees Pep Guardiola's side five points behind Arsenal with only one game to go.
After the final whistle, fans rushed to the North London stadium to celebrate the long-awaited title.
Fans were seen setting off fireworks and flares to mark the landmark trophy win.
Thousands are currently partying outside the stadium, which will celebrate the first title it has seen since it replaced Arsenal's old Highbury ground in 2006.
Jubilant Gunners supporters brought beer to celebrate the achievement.
Some were seen hanging off lamp posts.
Arsenal favourite Ian Wright was also seen enjoying the moment outside the home ground of the club he played for in the 1990s.
The result follows Arsenal's nervy 1-0 win against Burnley at the Emirates on Monday night - with the north London side now set for an almighty party when they visit Crystal Palace on the Premier League's final matchday on Sunday.
The league triumph comes as the first part of a potential European double - with the Gunners set to face holders Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League final in Budapest on May 30.
Arteta's Premier League triumph is his second major trophy in his six-year spell at the Emirates - after he secured the FA Cup in his first season in charge.
He has overseen Arsenal's transformation from a perennial punch line to the Premier League's second-place stalwarts and now to top-flight champions.
Midfielder Declan Rice posted a picture on Instagram with his team-mates with the caption “I told you all.. it’s done.”
Former Gunners boss Arsene Wenger, who led the team to their last title, in 2004, featured in a celebratory post from the Gunners on their X account.
He said: “You did it. Champions go on when others stop. This is your time. Now, go on and enjoy every moment.”
Former England goalkeeper David Seaman, who made more than 400 appearances for Arsenal between 1990 and 2003, said on X: “Premier League champions!!! What a moment!!! What a season!!!!!!!! EPIC!!!!!!!!!! Longest (22 years and ) three minutes of MY LIFE…”
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola, who had Arteta as his assistant for two of City’s Premier League titles, paid tribute to his Gunners counterpart.
“We were close. On behalf of everyone at Manchester City, we congratulate Mikel and all the staff, players and fans on winning the Premier League,” he told Sky Sports. “They deserve it, for so much hard work and effort.”
Former Arsenal striker Alan Smith, a two-time title-winner, said he was thrilled to see his former club finally get over the line after several near misses in recent seasons.
Smith said on Sky Sports: “Brilliant, brilliant, fully deserved.
“Obviously, they’ve had their moments in the last few seasons where they’ve come second, but you deserve to win it if you finish top.
“They’ve had the best defence. They haven’t had the best attack – you’d probably say City have got the best attack – but, as an overall unit, Mikel Arteta’s done brilliantly well. I’m really pleased for my old club.”
Arsenal-supporting Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer wrote on X: “22 long years for the Arsenal. But finally, we’re back where we belong. Champions!”