Arsenal face Paris St Germain in Champions League final as holders beat Bayern. Picture: Getty

By Ella Bennett

Paris St Germain will play Arsenal in the Champions League final after they drew 1-1 with Bayern Munich in the Allianz Arena to seal a 6-5 aggregate semi-final victory.

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After the astonishing first leg in Paris a week ago that saw the European champions triumph by the odd goal in nine, this was a more measured but no less fascinating affair, Ousmane Dembele’s goal in the third minute giving the visitors a two-goal advantage in the tie. At that stage, it looked like another explosive night of attacking fluidity was in store, but Bayern could not rediscover the threat that saw them reel PSG in from 5-2 to 5-4 in the Parc des Princes. Harry Kane scored in the fourth minute of stoppage time to set up a nervous finale, but Bayern had left themselves insufficient time to seriously unsettle the visitors from Paris. Read more: Arsenal qualify for their first Champions League final in 20 years after narrow 2-1 aggregate victory over Atletico Madrid Read more: Kylian Mbappe hits back at critics as online petition urges star to leave Real Madrid following Sardinia trip

Harry Kane of FC Bayern Munich looks dejected after his side were knocked out of the UEFA Champions League. Picture: Getty

Luis Enrique’s side had looked most likely to add to their tally and put the semi-final beyond all doubt, Manuel Neuer performing heroics to just about keep Bayern’s hopes alive until the end. In the end, the holders needed nothing further to book their place alongside Mikel Arteta’s side in Budapest on May 30. Arsenal qualified for their first Champions League final in 20 years after a narrow 2-1 aggregate win over Atletico Madrid on Tuesday. Bukayo Saka scored the only goal of the second leg, after a 1-1 draw in Madrid left the Gunners with work to do in north London.

Arsenal's Bukayo Saka (centre) celebrates scoring their side's first goal of the game during the UEFA Champions League semi-final second leg match. Picture: Alamy