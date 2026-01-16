Arsenal are still in the hunt for four trophies after beating Chelsea away in an EFL Cup semi-final first leg, but five fixtures this spring could see the making or breaking of their campaign.

Arsenal face Wigan in round four of the FA Cup in February and this game will not be taken lightly, but a victory at the Emirates will set up the following fixtures - if the dates, correct as of January 16, go ahead as planned.

If they do reach the EFL Cup Final, this will come right before an international break, which could lead into four absolutely massive fixtures.

But fans know they cannot be complacent, and a fixture quirk means Arsenal are approaching a crunch point in their season - with the fate of all four trophies potentially being put to the test in just five games.

The Gunners are top of the Premier League and into the next stages of both the Champions League and FA Cup, while their victory at Stamford Bridge has them well-placed to play at Wembley in the Carabao Cup (EFL Cup) final.

Five back-to-back games where Arsenal cannot afford to slip up

March 22 - League Cup Final (versus Newcastle or Manchester City)

Arsenal have not won this competition since 1992-93 but, if they finish the job against Chelsea at home, will need to beat either the holders Newcastle or the eight-time winners Manchester City to lift the trophy.

But if they can pull it off, what a boost it would give to their season and also deliver Arteta's first trophy as manager since the 2020 FA Cup.

(International break)

April 4 - FA Cup Fifth Round

Arsenal do need to beat former winners Wigan to get to the fifth round and do not yet know who they may face at this stage of the contest.

It could be a tough match with, as Macclesfield have shown, any side left in able to pull off a big result.

April 7-8 - Champions League Quarter Final first leg (versus TBC)

Once more, Arsenal do not know their opponents and may not get this far, as they do still need to win a round of 16 tie.

However, the Gunners are among the favourites to win the European title, which would be their first ever.

April 11 - Premier League (Bournemouth at home)

One date pretty much pencilled in, is the Premier League clash against Bournemouth.

When the teams met at the Vitality Stadium in January, it was Arsenal who prevailed in a nervy contest.

April 18 - Premier League (Manchester City away)

And, finally, Arsenal have their seeming biggest rivals for the league away on April 18.

City are currently second and six points behind, with the opportunity at the Etihad to turn the tables.