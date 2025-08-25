Arsenal footballer Bukayo Saka forced to skip Liverpool clash and England's World Cup qualifiers
Arsenal Bukayo Saka has been sidelined for "up to four weeks", meaning he will miss the Premier League Clash and England's World Cup Qualifiers against Andorra and Serbia.
Listen to this article
The winger will be rested after sustaining a hamstring injury in the Gunners’ 5-0 victory over Leeds.
Captain Martin Odegaard is also doubtful for Sunday’s trip to Anfield after landing awkwardly on his right shoulder during Saturday’s emphatic win at the Emirates Stadium.
Arsenal remain optimistic neither issue appears to be long-term.
Mikel Arteta’s side face the reigning Premier League champions ahead of the first international break of the new season.
England host Andorra at Villa Park on Saturday, September 6 before playing in Belgrade three days later.
Saka missed three and a half months of last season following surgery on his right hamstring.His expected absence on Merseyside could open the door for Eberechi Eze to make his Arsenal debut after arriving from Crystal Palace.
Gunners boss Arteta, who has already seen forward Kai Havertz suffer a knee problem this season, has more attacking talent at his disposal than last term.
Eze, Viktor Gyokeres and Noni Madueke arrived during the summer, with Gabriel Martinelli, Leandro Trossard and academy graduates Ethan Nwaneri and Max Dowman providing competition, in addition to Gabriel Jesus, who is working his way back from an ACL injury.