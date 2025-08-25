Arsenal Bukayo Saka has been sidelined for "up to four weeks", meaning he will miss the Premier League Clash and England's World Cup Qualifiers against Andorra and Serbia.

The winger will be rested after sustaining a hamstring injury in the Gunners’ 5-0 victory over Leeds.

Captain Martin Odegaard is also doubtful for Sunday’s trip to Anfield after landing awkwardly on his right shoulder during Saturday’s emphatic win at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal remain optimistic neither issue appears to be long-term.

Mikel Arteta’s side face the reigning Premier League champions ahead of the first international break of the new season.

Read more: Man arrested over Bournemouth footballer Antoine Semenyo abuse banned from every football stadium

Read more: Estimated £2.5m lost to football ticket scams as fans urged to be cautious