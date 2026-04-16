Former Arsenal goalkeeper Alex Manninger dies after his car was 'hit by a train'
The ex-Arsenal and Liverpool player died in his native Austria
Former Arsenal goalkeeper Alex Manninger has died after his car was reportedly hit by a train in his native Austria.
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The 48-year-old was killed on Thursday after his vehicle was struck at a crossing close to Nussdorf am Haunsberg, according to local outlet Salzburg ORF.
It is believed he was treated at the scene by first responders, but despite their best efforts, he died at the scene.
A police investigation has been launched, while no other occupants are said to have been inside the car and no one on the train was injured.
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Manninger's first club Red Bull Salzburg announced the news on social media.
The Bundesliga outfit announced on X: "We mourn our former goalkeeper Alexander Manninger, who tragically lost his life in a traffic accident.“Our thoughts are with his family and friends. Rest in peace, Alexander."
The goalkeeper signed for the Gunners in 1997 for £500,000 and went on to stay until 2002, in which time he won a Premier League and FA Cup.
He made 64 appearances under Arsene Wenger and won the Premier League during a five-year stay before leaving for Espanyol, with David Seaman and Richard Wright blocking his path to the first team.
He later enjoyed spells in Europe at Torino, Siena, Red Bull Salzburg - the newly formed iteration of Austria Salzburg after its purchase by Red Bull in 2005.
He also played for Udinese, Augsburg, and had a brief spell at Liverpool.
The Austrian football association also mourned his death, saying he was an "outstanding" servant.
Sporting director Peter Schottel said on the Osterreichischer Fussball-Bund official website: “Alexander Manninger was an outstanding ambassador of Austrian football on and off the pitch.
"With his international career, he has set standards and inspired and shaped many young goalkeepers.
"His professionalism, his calmness and his reliability have made him an important part of his teams and also of the national team.
"His achievements deserve the highest respect and will remain unforgotten.“In this difficult time, our thoughts are with his family and loved ones."
A post on the Reds’ X account read: "Liverpool FC is deeply saddened by the passing of former goalkeeper Alex Manninger at the age of 48.
"The thoughts of everyone at LFC are with Alex’s family and friends at this difficult time.”
Liverpool FC is deeply saddened by the passing of former goalkeeper Alex Manninger at the age of 48.— Liverpool FC (@LFC) April 16, 2026
The thoughts of everyone at LFC are with Alex's family and friends at this difficult time.
Juventus also said on X: "Today is a very sad day. We have lost not only a great athlete, but a man of rare values: humility, dedication and an exceptional sense of professionalism.
"Alex Manninger will be remembered for the example he set, on and off the pitch.
"Juventus expresses its deepest condolences on the passing of Alex Manninger and stands close to his family in this moment of grief."