The ex-Arsenal and Liverpool player died in his native Austria

Alex Manninger playing for Arsenal in an FA Cup tie against Wolves in 1999. Picture: Getty

By Alex Storey

Former Arsenal goalkeeper Alex Manninger has died after his car was reportedly hit by a train in his native Austria.

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The 48-year-old was killed on Thursday after his vehicle was struck at a crossing close to Nussdorf am Haunsberg, according to local outlet Salzburg ORF. It is believed he was treated at the scene by first responders, but despite their best efforts, he died at the scene. A police investigation has been launched, while no other occupants are said to have been inside the car and no one on the train was injured. Read more: Arsenal reach Champions League semi-final after 1-0 aggregate win against Sporting Read more: Roberto De Zerbri takes his Spurs squad to lavish Mayfair restaurant for team-bonding meal amid battle to stay up

Manninger with his former Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger. Picture: Getty

Manninger's first club Red Bull Salzburg announced the news on social media. The Bundesliga outfit announced on X: "We mourn our former goalkeeper Alexander Manninger, who tragically lost his life in a traffic accident.“Our thoughts are with his family and friends. Rest in peace, Alexander." The goalkeeper signed for the Gunners in 1997 for £500,000 and went on to stay until 2002, in which time he won a Premier League and FA Cup. He made 64 appearances under Arsene Wenger and won the Premier League during a five-year stay before leaving for Espanyol, with David Seaman and Richard Wright blocking his path to the first team.

Manninger during his spell at Augsburg celebrating with fans after a match in 2016. Picture: Getty

He later enjoyed spells in Europe at Torino, Siena, Red Bull Salzburg - the newly formed iteration of Austria Salzburg after its purchase by Red Bull in 2005. He also played for Udinese, Augsburg, and had a brief spell at Liverpool. The Austrian football association also mourned his death, saying he was an "outstanding" servant. Sporting director Peter Schottel said on the Osterreichischer Fussball-Bund official website: “Alexander Manninger was an outstanding ambassador of Austrian football on and off the pitch. "With his international career, he has set standards and inspired and shaped many young goalkeepers.

Manninger in action for Augsburg in 2016. Picture: Getty

"His professionalism, his calmness and his reliability have made him an important part of his teams and also of the national team. "His achievements deserve the highest respect and will remain unforgotten.“In this difficult time, our thoughts are with his family and loved ones." A post on the Reds’ X account read: "Liverpool FC is deeply saddened by the passing of former goalkeeper Alex Manninger at the age of 48. "The thoughts of everyone at LFC are with Alex’s family and friends at this difficult time.”

Liverpool FC is deeply saddened by the passing of former goalkeeper Alex Manninger at the age of 48.



The thoughts of everyone at LFC are with Alex's family and friends at this difficult time. — Liverpool FC (@LFC) April 16, 2026